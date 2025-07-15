South African Grammy-award-winning singer Tyla recently hung out with the Swazi-born DJ Uncle Waffles

A fan of Tyla posted a video of the two talented young stars dancing together, having the time of their lives on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Tyla and Uncle Waffles

Tyla and Uncle Waffles danced together. image: Gerald Matzka Exclusives and Marc Piasecki

It's always refreshing to see African artists and celebrities getting along well, and the Amapiano princess, Uncle Waffles, and Grammy-winning singer Tyla, are a prime example, as they were recently spotted hanging out together.

An online user @Tyla_Tygrs posted a video on Monday, 14 July 2025, of the two superstars enjoying themselves while dancing to Uncle Waffles' hit song, Peacock Revisit. In the clip, both stars are seen with their dancers at an unknown club or event.

It's no secret that Tyla remains Mzansi's top star, but at one stage, Uncle Waffles was held in the same regard as the Water hitmaker. However, her superstardom was said to have diminished, thanks to Tyla.

In April 2024, a fan on X sparked a lively debate after boldly claiming that Tyla is a bigger superstar than Uncle Waffles ever was. @Ntando_mos even mentioned another singer, Elaine, who was signed to an international record deal.

Watch the clip of the two stars hanging out together below:

Netizens react to the video of the two stars

Shortly after the clip was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@mass_molar said:

"Not to be homophobic or anything, mara ama gay aya over-doer! All I wanted was to see Waffles shake her behind, but the bro didn’t even give her camera time."

@ilovefentypuss wrote:

"They wanted the guy in the middle to twerk again so bad, but he refused once he saw the camera."

@SibusisoBl35091 commented:

"We really need a collab from both these ladies."

@Katsandlegos responded:

"Lmao finally, the dream collab."

Why Mzansi compared Tyla and Uncle Waffles in the past

Meanwhile, Tyla's ongoing success following the release of her hit song, Water, in July 2023, has had many wondering which other local or African celebrity has ever achieved such heights.

Tyla launched her debut album, Tyla, which was previously dominating the charts. She then caught the attention of many international celebrities.

The same can be said for Uncle Waffles, who also attracted the interest of international stars before being overshadowed by Tyla. Many fans believed that the Swazi-born star, Uncle Waffles, could have reached greater heights, or that her name might still be making headlines.

Uncle Waffles was once compared to Tyla. Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

US rapper Gunna jams to Amapiano alongside Tyla at Konka

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that American rapper Gunna and Grammy-winning Mzansi star Tyla lit up Konka.

Videos of the stars at the popular SA club have been making rounds on social media. Who knew we would live to see the day when the one and only Gunna performs at Konka? The rapper has been charting trends after his performance at the popular joint alongside Tyla.

