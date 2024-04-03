Musician Tyla is the first artist to occupy a total of seven spots on the Top 10 US Billboard Afrobeats Chart

Following the release of her debut album Tyla , she has been continuing making waves locally and internationally

Six songs from the new album have made their way to the top 10, while her hit song Water is still at number one

Singer Tyla is continuing to make waves. Her debut album Tyla has earned her several spots on the Top 10 US Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

Seven of Tyla's songs have made their way into the US Billboard Afrobeats charts. Image: Taylor Hill, Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Tyla makes history once again

Singer Tyla is the first artist, since the introduction of the charts dedicated to Afrobeats, to occupy seven spots on it. Following the release of her highly anticipated album, most of her songs made their way to the chart.

According to @MDNnewss, Tyla is dominating the chart with these songs from her self-titled project: Truth or Dare at number three, ART at number four, No.1 sits at number five, Jump is at number six, Safer takes the number eight spot and On My Body is at number nine.

Her hit song Water is still at number one.

Tyla continues making waves

Tyla is continuing her winning streak and is still making waves locally and internationally.

Even after Water's success, her song Truth Or Dare is also raking her millions of streams. The jam garnered over 51 million streams on Spotify.

This proved to many people that Tyla is not a one hit wonder and is here to stay.

@General_Sport7:

"Well done #tyla."

@GermanTank_BW:

"Congrats to her."

@jokes_kidding:

"Ok, she’s definitely an industry placement."

@FitMandisa:

"Rise our Tyla."

@JuliaMakitla39:

"Don't even know those songs except for water (and I mean only the chorus) but that's just amazing akere."

