TV and radio personality Pearl Modiadie linked up with our Grammy award-winner Tyla

A picture of the two stars dressed and dolled up was shared on social media recently

Many fans and followers shared their thoughts about Pearl rubbing shoulders with Tyla

Pearl Modiadie rubbed shoulders with the singer Tyla. Image: @tyla, @pearlmodiadie

Our industry girls are showing love to Mzansi's very Grammy award-winner Tyla. The star has been rubbing shoulders with Mzansi's A-listers when she returned back home.

Pearl Modiadie links up with Tyla

Social media has been buzzing ever since the Water hitmaker Tyla returned back to her home country South Africa. The star received a warm welcome at the OR Tambo International Airport, Kempton Park, Johannesburg by the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa and netizens.

Recently, the Truth Or Dare hitmaker linked up with the former Zaziwa TV host Pearl Modiadie looking all dressed and dolled up at an unknown prestigious event.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted the picture of the two stars on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Pearl Modiadie x Tyla."

See the post below:

Fans react to Tyla and Pearl's picture

Many netizens reacted to the picture of Pearl and Tyla on social media. See some of the comments below:

@General_Sport7 complimented:

"South Africa's best."

@ronaldanele said:

"Now she must plug her on those white boyfriends she changes."

@The_A_Wagon wrote:

"Go high Tyla."

@Dingswayo_N responded:

"Beautiful Ladies."

@MalekTrendz replied:

"The best duo."

@alwande_de commented:

"Beautiful South African queens."

@paulmhlongo_ said:

"They are so beautiful."

Mzansi pits Tyla and Uncle Waffles against each other

Earlier on, Uncle Waffles was put on the same pedestal as the Water hitmaker, but her superstardom is said to have faded away, thanks to Tyla.

A fan on X ignited a fiery discussion after boldly stating that Tyla is a bigger superstar than Uncle Waffles ever was. @Ntando_mos even made mention of another singer, Elaine, who was signed to an international record deal.

Elaine becomes hot topic after local performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, RnB singer Elaine performed in South Africa at an unknown event recently.

A viral video of the star on stage performing to a crowd was posted on social media. This sparked many concerns from netizens, who were worried and concerned about Elaine, as some blamed the industry for what it had done to her.

