Tyla has been making waves in the USA, and she recently made her way back to South Africa

The country's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa was excited to welcome Tyla back at the OR Tambo International Airport

Many people were raving about Tyla's return back to South Africa after the release of her self-titled album

Tyla made her way back to South Africa after the rollout of her debut album. The Water musician had many people excited about her coming back.

Tyla's fans welcomed her back to SA at OR Tambo, which delighted many. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Fans of Tyla in South Africa made sure to show up when she came back to the country. Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa shared his excitement on social media using the hashtag #TylaHomecoming,

Tyla lands in South Africa

Following her debut album's release, Tyla returned to South Africa. Many people went to the airport to meet her, including the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, who met Tyla's parents and the star herself.

Tyla fan excited to meet star at OR Tambo

People took it upon themselves on X to make it known that they supported Tyla. The young musician had people excited, and they shared videos and pictures while waiting for her.

@WandiieM_ said:

"We at OR Tambo Int Airport for #TylaHomecoming, we ready to welcome Tyla."

@Lucky_Mahloane gushed:

"Our girl Tyla is coming home today guy. O.R Tambo International Airport is the airport she will be landing at @ 11AM. Let’s go welcome her home . #TylaHomecoming."

@WandiieM_ wrote:

"Ngithi mina a whole Grammy Award winner is coming back to SA ke sana. Tyla, we're ready for you #TylaHomecoming."

@Prudence_Bonga was excited:

"Tyla is landing at 11:00, let’s meet at O.R Tambo International Airport and give our star the warmest welcome #TylaHomecoming."

SA react to Tyla being the most nominated at Metro FM awards

Briefly News previously reported that it is that time of the year for the 18th annual Metro FM Music Awards, which will be hosted in Mpumalanga. The awards nominations were also announced on Wednesday, 27 March 2024.

Our young Grammy award-winning star Tyla has made headlines again on social media after Pitchfork officially reviewed Tyla's debut self-titled album and gave it a generous rating.

Recently, the star was announced as the most nominated artist at the Metro FM Awards. She has bagged six nominations including Song of the Year.

Source: Briefly News