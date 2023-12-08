Tyla mentioned that she can't wait to perform at home in Mzansi on Friday, 8 December 2023

The young pop amapiano star wrote a tweet and shared that she is excited to perform at the Hey Neighbour Festival

The 21-year-old will also be headlining the festival's first day on Friday, 8 December

Tyla will be performing in South Africa at the Hey Neighbour festival. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The Water hitmaker announced on social media how excited she is for her performance on Friday, 8 December 2023, at the highly-anticipated global music festival that will take place on African soil.

Tyla can't wait to perform in SA

Recently, Tyla made an announcement on social media that she will be performing at the Hey Neighbour Festival in Pretoria. Not so long ago, the 21-year-old singer also shared a tweet on Twitter (X) that she can't wait to perform in Mzansi.

She wrote:

"I’m performing in South Africa tomorrow. So excited #HeyNeighbour."

See the post below:

Netizens are excited for Tyla

Social media users shared their excitement for the star online. See some of the comments below:

@jeyjudee777 wrote:

"Don’t forget water bottle."

@Larry_vybez shared:

"I will be there."

@NdukaIbekwe said:

"You are welcome to South Africa."

@_simplyedith mentioned:

"I’ll be there live."

@iamRTI commented:

"Welcome home."

@NdabeLit responded:

"International artists love Mzansi, even you Tyla."

@YdineZame replied:

"We are coming."

Khalid arrives in SA

The Location hitmaker, Khalid, has arrived in Mzansi as he will be headlining the second day of the highly-anticipated music festival Hey Neighbour. Kendrick Lamar and H.E.R. will also join the star.

Taking to his social media pages, he tweeted on Twitter (X) saying he can't wait to meet Mzansi people at the festival.

He wrote:

"Can’t wait to see you."

See the post below:

French Kiwi Juice performed at the In the City Music Festival

Briefly News previously reported that French musician FKJ or French Kiwi Juice performed in Mzansi.

He performed for two nights, and the first was in Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill on 2 June and in Johannesburg at the Constitution Hill on 25 June.

