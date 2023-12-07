Former Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba joined the new upcoming Mzansi Magic series Killer Front Page

The series is set to premiere on screen on Sunday, 14 January 2024

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela announced the news of Siphesihle's comeback

Former ‘Gomora’ Star Siphesihle Ndaba co-stars on Mzansi Magic's new series 'Killer Front Page.' Image: @ceecee_ndaba

After her long break since she exited Gomora, Sphesihle Ndaba is back on screen and will be making her debut in 2024.

Sphesihle debuts on Mzansi Magic's new series

The ever-so-gorgeous actress returns to keep viewers entertained with her acting prowess. The star will be making her debut on the new Mzansi Magic series called Killer Front Page.

Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela on X, formerly Twitter, shared the news of Ndaba's return to TV. Phil wrote a tweet on social media and said:

"CASTING NEWS: Linda Sokhulu and Siphesihle Ndaba on new series The pair co-star in a new Mzansi Magic series called Killer Front Page. The show will debut on January 14th 2024."

Ndaba also shared information of her debut on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"KILLER FRONT PAGE || Starts 14th January 2024. The dark comedy you never knew you needed."

Netizens congratulate Sihle on her new role

Many social media users flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages:

lungelo_mpangase said:

"Congratulations mami."

asavela__m mentioned:

"Hooop hoop so excited!!! Congratulations babe."

teneal.galant praised:

"Let’s gooooo!!!!! Proud of you!"

hobongwanasiya_ applauded:

"Congratulations!!! i can’t wait!!!"

neilsibiya20 responded:

"Congratulations you are too talented keep on elevating."

theejohnotto shared:

"We have so much to celebrate! Congratulations mntase."

Siphesihle Ndaba Celebrates Getting Honours Degree

Siphesihle Ndaba graduated with an honours degree from the prestigious Rhodes University and did so in style.

The former Gomora actress proved that she's unlike the troubled Mazet character that she brought to life for TV. She captioned her stunning graduation pictures by asking:

"I’m two degrees hotter. How’s the temperature on that side?"

