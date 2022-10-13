Skeem Saam actor Thabiso Molokomme, aka Paxton, has bagged a top qualification from the University of Johannesburg

Even though he graduated five months ago, the media personality took to his timeline to celebrate after receiving snaps taken during his graduation day at the university

The star's followers and industry peers took to his comment section to let him know how inspired they are after he posted his graduation snaps

Skeem Saam star Thabiso Molokomme has taken to his timeline to celebrate bagging a top qualification from the University of Johannesburg.

‘Skeem Saam’ actor Thabiso Molokomme, Aka Paxton, has bagged a top qualification. Image: @_thabisom

Source: Instagram

The actor, who plays the character of Paxton Kgomo in the SABC 1 telenovela, graduated with 20 distinctions earlier this year. He took to Instagram this week after he received snaps taken at the university on his graduation day.

ZAlebs reports that the excited 20-year-old boasted about receiving 20 distinctions at the age of 20. He encouraged other students to find inspiration from his story.

Thabiso's followers and celeb friends took to his comment section on the picture-sharing app to congratulate him. Others shared that he's a great inspiration to them.

innosadiki wrote:

"Congratulations. Well deserved."

_thabo_dube commented:

"Congratulations are still in order young man."

iamleratomoseki said:

"Well done T! You are an inspiration!"

yenkhosi72 wrote:

"Congratulations, troublemaker yakwi Turf High."

mbalingo commented:

"Congratulations, Thabiso! Your work ethic is something to emulate! You are such an inspiration! So proud of you! Blessings on the next chapter! Enjoy this very moment!"

xolileradebe said:

"Your whole story is just inspirational."

taaibosch_godwill wrote:

"You’re the best. We have to learn a lot from you."

lethlabile_beetha added:

"Congratulations bro. Proud of you, mate."

Source: Briefly News