Rapper-turned-businessman Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to celebrated the success of his alcoholic beverage Billiato

The Siyathandana hitmaker excitedly shared that Billiato is currently the eight best-selling liqueur in South Africa

Cassper's fans applauded their fave for continuing to inspire them when he added that the drink is the fastest growing booze brand in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timelime to celebrate the success of his liquor brand. The rapper-turned-businessman shared that Billiato is currently the eight best-selling liqueur in Mzansi.

Cassper Nyovest's drink is the fastest growing liquor brand in Mzansi. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa revealed that his alcoholic drink is also currently the fastest growing liquor brand. Cassper Nyovest expressed gratitude to his fans for support.

"Billiato is currently the 8th best selling liqueur in the country. In our first year we have broken into the top 10. We are also the fastest growing liquor brand. The support you guys have given us is overwhelming. Thank you. #BilliatoATasteOfWealth."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps took to their fave's comment section to applaud him for inspiring them with his success in everything that he does.

@Flossingout said:

"That shandis sells out quick at both the Checkers outlets I normally get it from... Every week!"

@nyoni77 wrote:

"Congratulations. Continue moving forward and being a motivation."

@LugongoloOdwa commented:

"Keep inspiring Billie and keep breaking those boundaries. We're inspired."

@THEBIGDAWG1001 said:

"Big ups to you Mufasa if anyone could do it, it's you..."

@kamgodoyi wrote:

"Well done Mufasa...you're growing richer n richer. Your success is an inspiration to many."

@sir_VuyoWalter added:

"Road to being a billionaire."

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Cristiano Ronaldo

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to social media to show love to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United forward netted his 700th club goal when the Red Devils beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday, 9 October.

Ronaldo has been benched since the new coaching staff took over at the team. When he came on early as a substitute over the weekend, he used the chance to impress and also reached a massive milestone.

Mufasa took to his timeline after his hero made history and shared a pic of Ronaldo's celebration. Taking to Twitter, Cassper captioned his post bout his favourite soccer player:

"CR7!!! The 7 stands for 700 goals!!! Asbonge!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News