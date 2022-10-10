Cassper Nyovest has showed love to Cristiano Ronaldo after he netted his 700th club goal over the weekend

The Manchester United goal poacher made history when he scored the winning goal on Sunday when the Red Devils beat Everton 2-1

Cassper took to his timeline to share a snap of Ronaldo, adding that the superstar's jersey number stands for 700 goals

Cassper Nyovest showed love to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Image: @casspernyovest, @cristiano

Source: Instagram

Ronaldo has not been making the starting eleven since the new coaching staff took over at the team. When he came on early as a substitute over the weekend, he used the opportunity to impress and also reached a new milestone.

Cassper Nyovest took to social media after his idol made history and posted a snap of Ronaldo's celebration. Taking to Twitter, Cassper captioned his post bout his favourite soccer player:

"CR7!!! The 7 stands for 700 goals!!! Asbonge!!!"

Mufasa's followers took to his comment section to also congratulate Ronaldo for continuing to bang in goals despite being benched.

@JoshuaSunny16 said:

"Congratulations to him."

@KennyRio662 wrote:

"Is Cristiano your favourite player Cass!?"

@Zak_c_official added:

"GOAT recognizes GOAT."

