Mzansi almost got the fight they had all been waiting for when Cassper Nyovest confronted AKA at a gig over the weekend

AKA had jaws dropping when he performed his hit diss track, believed to be a song for Cassper, while Mufasa was in the audience

After the performance, Cassper Nyovest confronted the Lemons(Lemonade) rapper, and the rappers almost got physical

AKA and Cassper Novest almost got into a fistfight recently. Image: @casspernyovest and @akaworldwide.

Cassper Nyovest and AKA topped Mzansi Twitter trends after a video of the two rappers confronting each other went viral.

It all started when the sworn enemies found themselves at the same event in Bloemfontein. AKA added fuel to the fire when he performed his fire diss song Composure while Cass was in the audience.

Another video making rounds on social media shows the Amademoni hitmaker confronting his nemesis outside of the event. Security teams had to intervene as things had reached boiling point. The incident sent the Mzansi Twitter users into a frenzy as peeps shared mixed reactions. Some said Mufasa is all talk and no action, while others lauded AKA for firing shots.

@KhumaloDanica said:

"Cassper could have poked, AKA or pushed him....something, man but no, he chose to pull up with 10 niggarsyoh."

@theboypostman commented:

"It's even worse when you go through Nadia's stories man. The man doesn't seem bothered at all. What he did to Cassper was just another day at the job. It's business."

AKA receives praise after showstopping performance at the Hip-hop Festival: "You're the greatest of all time"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that AKA gave the Megacy the performance of a lifetime at the Hennessy Back to the City Festival over the weekend.

The star, who was among the headlining acts at the Hip-hop festival, impressed peeps with his fiery performance.

According to TimesLIVE, the event returned to the Mzansi social calendar after a two-year hiatus. More than 15 000 Mzansi Hip-hop lovers attended the event, and many local and international stars graced the stage. Notable performers include Nadia Nakai, Big Zulu and A-Reece.

