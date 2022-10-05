AKA recently reminded Mzansi why he is regarded as one of the greatest performers in the country

The star put on an unforgettable set at the just-ended 'Hennessy Back to the City' Hip-hop festival

Other performances at the festival included Nadia Nakai, A-Reece, Big Zulu and some international stars

AKA gave the Megacy the performance of a lifetime at the Hennessy Back to the City Festival over the weekend.

Social media users are hyping rapper AKA for his outstanding performance at the Hip-hop Festival. Image: @akaworldwide.

Source: Instagram

The star, who was among the headlining acts at the Hip-hop festival, impressed peeps with his fiery performance.

According to TimesLIVE, the event returned to the Mzansi social calendar after a two-year hiatus. More than 15 000 Mzansi Hip-hop lovers attended the event, and many local and international stars graced the stage. Notable performers include Nadia Nakai, Big Zulu and A-Reece.

Hip-hop royalty AKA was the night's highlight with a performance that shot him to the top of Twitter trends. Supa Mega closed the night by performing under a curtain of fireworks.

Taking to his social media pages after the show, the Energy rapper shared snaps from the night, saying it was like a dream. He wrote:

"IT WAS ALL A DREAM."

Fans hit the comments section with praise for the rapper. Many lauded him for his outstanding performance.

@Nsikor2 said:

"My Goat this is dope.However Cassper is challenging you on a boxing match,what's your response My Goat?"

@vanuworld wrote:

"The best there was the best there is and the best there will always be the greatest performer of a time my G.O.A.T you never disappoint."

Source: Briefly News