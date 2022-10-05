Radio and television personality Tbo Touch has showered veteran rapper Zola 7 with praise after his highly anticipated comeback to the showbiz industry

Tbo Touch said Zola 7 is proof that God gives second, third and even fourth chances

The radio personality’s comment comes following Zola 7’s performance at the A Night with Legends Kwaito concert over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Tbo Touch has penned a lengthy message to give Zola 7 his flowers while he can still smell them.

Tbo Touch has taken to his Instagram page to rave about Zola 7. Image: @iamtbotouch and @jamazola7.

Source: Instagram

The radio and television personality said the legendary rapper’s bounce back onto the entertainment industry after hitting rock bottom proves that God gives more than one chance in life. Concerns for the Kwaito star's well-being increased a few months back when he asked for financial assistance from fans.

He also praised the veteran entertainer for pioneering the Mzansi urban culture, reports TimesLIVE. Tbo Touch said one can not mention the evolution of urban culture in Mzansi without mentioning Zola 7. He wrote:

"We serve a God of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th chances, we can never reflect on the evolution of urban culture and not mention Zola's name. Every Friday from 4 pm to 5 pm on #thetouchdown @metrofmsa, we do the legends hour. This event is the culmination of consistent quality radio driven by life-changing features.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Many thought he would never walk, sing and perform ever again, but sometimes Life has a way of reminding us that God is on the throne!!!! #Legendsnignt #whatatimetobealive."

Former Miss SA Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shares stunning snaps from star-studded Umabo Celebrations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Tamaryn Green Nxumalo is setting the bar very high for future stars who want to get married. The former Miss South Africa, who tied the knot to her businessman bae Ze Nxumalo earlier this year, completed their marriage ceremony with an Umabo ceremony.

The stunner headed to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures from the ceremony.

According to The Citizen, the medical doctor looked all kinds stunning in white and gold Zulu attire. She finished the look with leopard skin covering her shoulders and a traditional Zulu hat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News