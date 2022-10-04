South African former beauty queen Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo and her husband Ze Nxumalo pulled out all the stops for their Umabo celebrations

Pictures circulating on social media show that the couple looked stunning in their Zulu traditional attires

Tamaryn's industry colleagues, including Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, and the newly married K Naomi, attended the extravagant event

Tamaryn Green Nxumalo is setting the bar very high for future stars who want to get married. The former Miss South Africa, who tied the knot to her businessman bae Ze Nxumalo earlier this year, completed their marriage ceremony with an Umabo ceremony.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo shared lovely pictures from her lavish Umabo Celebrations over the weekend. Image: @tamaryngreen.

Source: Instagram

The stunner headed to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures from the ceremony.

According to The Citizen, the medical doctor looked all kinds stunning in white and gold Zulu attire. She finished the look with leopard skin covering her shoulders and a traditional Zulu hat.

The Miss South Africa 2018 gave her fans a glimpse of what went down at the extravagant event. In one post, she shared a pic posing next to her businessman husband Ze Nxumalo. Another one shows the stunner showing off her dance moves while rocking traditional Zulu attire. She later slipped into a black figure-hugging dress with colourful sleeves.

According to ZAlebs, stars such as Nandi Madida and her husband Zakes Bantwini were among the guests. Freshly wed media personality K Naomi Phakati and her husband also attended.

Source: Briefly News