The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu is undeniably Mzansi's golden girl at the moment

The actress has been in the spotlight since the premiere of her star-studded movie The Woman King

Thuso has also been sharing snaps and videos of her lavish Porsche Carrera S, estimated to cost around R2 million

Thuso Mbedu has had Mzansi glued to her social media page with the amazing content she has been sharing online. The star is currently promoting her latest movie, The Woman King featuring Viola and her rumoured bae, John Boyega.

Actress Thuso Mbedu is showing off her new Porsche Carrera S. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

Mbedu had Mzansi green with envy when she revealed that her team had bought her a brand new Porsche Carrera S as a birthday gift. Taking to her Instagram page at the time, the award-winning actress joked that she would no longer compete for rides. She wrote:

"I will NOT be outchea fighting with ride share apps in the first few days of my 31st year of life I will enjoy every single second with this baby- I’m sure I’ll blink and it will all be over we’re making memories until then ! Thank you to my team. This is a great birthday gift."

Thuso Mbedu's Instagram page has been filled with stunning snaps of her pricey whip. The Underground Railroad actress has been showing off her posh Porsche on her page, and her followers are here for the content, reports Savanna News.

