Thuso Mbedu shared an update about her Hollywood blockbuster, T he Woman King, which had its screening in KZN

The South African actress celebrated the final leg of the new Hollywood film's South African press tour

Thuso's fans had compliments ready for the actress along with her colleague John Boyega and others

Thuso Mbedu is having fun in her homeland as she showed off the promo work she's been doing for The Woman King. The actress' new Hollywood film had a screening in Durban, and Thuso shared what she got up to for its promotion.

Thuso Mbedu continues to make waves as she celebrated finishing off South Africa's 'The Woman King' promotion. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Thuso has fans all over the world and South Africans love to see her share her love for South Africa. Thuso's pictures left her fans happier than ever that she is South African as they basked in the international attention she brought to the city.

Thuso graces Durban for The Woman King promo with John Boyega

Thuso shared eight photos of her press tour in Durban. The actress included pictures of herself with John Boyega and journalist Thando Dlomo as they had fun in Durban. She wrote:

"The Durban screening of The Woman King was an absolute dream. It was the perfect way to end off the South African press tour."

Many fans were blown away by the snaps she took in KZN. The actress looked like she had endless fun with her co-star John.

Thuso shared more pictures where she bragged about always making people laugh. All four sets of pictures are of Thuso, making John laugh.

@MsMasasa commented:

"It is brilliant! Truly well done!"

@queenimarisha commented:

"Everyone looks so fine in these pics! John boo I'm waiting for you at home uno."

@TsaBafokeng_ commented:

"You are amazing, it was amazing . I'm obsessed."

@MabongiNdlovu2 commented:

"Gotta give it to SA photographers, they snapped the quality of these photos."

@WiinileZulu commented:

"I was at the screening in Gateway, you’re such a humble person Thuso. I love how authentic you are. We are so proud of you, and we love you so much! continue to shine and making us proud, sisi. The Woman King is so good!. Will definitely watch it again."

