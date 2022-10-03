The Woman King is finally showing in South Africa, and South Africans can't stop raving about Thuso Mbedu

The star shot to the top of social media trending lists as fans showered the actress with praise for her fantastic performance

Social media users said that Thuso Mbedu might get an Oscar Award for her stunning performance in the star-studded movie

South African actress Thuso Mbedu's performance in the action-packed movie The Woman King lived up to Mzansi's expectations.

Thuso Mbedu has been lauded for her outstanding performance in 'The Woman King'. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

The much-awaited movie premiered in SA on 30 September, and peeps came out in numbers to show support for one of their own.

According to ZAlebs, not only is the star-studded action movie racking in millions of dollars since its release, but it's also receiving all the praise from fans. Stars such as Viola Davis, the lead, and Thuso Mbedu have been lauded for their outstanding performances.

@EMMANUELBONOKO said:

"A performance worthy of an Oscar & standing ovation by @ThusoMbedu & the entire woman is king cast. The captivating plot is enough to keep you at the edge of your seat. The production is just out of the world. Don’t even get me started on the star-studded cast. This was epic."

@mbali_ndlela added:

"I repeat: Thuso Mbedu is going to win an Oscar one day. #TheWomanKing."

@TheNalls wrote:

"My thoughts on #TheWomanKing. I had an okay time. The great Viola Davis’ performance alone is worth the price of admission. I also enjoyed the performances of Lashana Lynch and Thuso Mbedu. The plot is fairly basic but it’s heavily carried by its characters. I recommend it ✅"

