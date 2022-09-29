Thuso Mbedu may be making major strides on the international entertainment scene, but she is still a proud Mzansi girl

The star who has been touring the world promoting her star-studded movie The Woman King celebrated her home country

Taking to the social media pages a day after World Tourism Day, the award-winning actress said there is no place she'd rather be than home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

USA-based South African actress Thuso Mbedu has taken to social media to gush over her home country, South Africa.

Thuso Mbedu recently raved about South Africa on World Tourism Day. Image: Getty Images and @thuso.mbedu.

Source: UGC

The stunner who has been hogging headlines following the release of her action-packed movie The Woman King took a break from the spotlit to marvel at how beautiful South Africa is.

Thuso Mbedu headed to her Twitter page a day after World Tourism Day to share that there is no place she would rather celebrate the day than in Mzansi. Social media users lauded the Underground Railroad star for keeping rooted in her home country despite making it on the global scene. The post read:

"Yesterday was World Tourism Day, and there is no place in the world I would rather be than in Mzansi. This trip has been amazing #WorldTourismDay #MeetSouthAfrica @visitsouthafrica."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@Ngwato10111 said:

"And I only find out this morning gore you're here Thuso mara."

@The_CitizenZA commented:

"SA what a place to reside - Nasty said it #Lemons2Lemonade."

@shikoWinnie also noted:

"Mzansi is the place to be!"

Busiswa fires shots at the "white" organisers of the DStv Delicious Festival, which she said was a total "flop"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that popular South African singer and dancer Busiswa recently took to Twitter to call out the just-ended DStv Delicious Festival organisers. The event had chaos written all over it, with pictures and videos circulating online showing long queues.

The event allegedly turned out to be a flop despite having a star-studded lineup, including Grammy Award-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy. Eventgoers did not have nice things to say about the festival; many said it failed to meet their expectations.

According to ZAlebs, singer Busiswa shared the same sentiments. She went on a Twitter rant accusing the festival organisers of being white people who only cared about making profits without much concern about those who would attend.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News