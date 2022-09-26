Busiswa has gone on a Twitter rant, firing shots at the organisers of the trending DStv Delicious Festival

The singer joined many South Africans who said the much-talked-about event had disaster written all over it

She said the event was organised by white people who does not understand how black people operate

Popular South African singer and dancer Busiswa recently took to Twitter to call out the just-ended DStv Delicious Festival organisers. The event had chaos written all over it, with pictures and videos circulating online showing long queues.

Busiswa has taken to Twitter to take a swipe at the organisers of the DStvDeliciousFestival.

Source: Instagram

The event allegedly turned out to be a flop despite having a star-studded lineup, including Grammy Award-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy. Eventgoers did not have nice things to say about the festival; many said it failed to meet their expectations.

According to ZAlebs, singer Busiswa shared the same sentiments. She went on a Twitter rant accusing the festival organisers of being white people who only cared about making profits without much concern about those who would attend. She wrote:

"It was probably a white production company that didn’t anticipate the impact of what happened. White production companies ruin many possibly nice experiences in SA. Many nice acts not on the main stage but an unknown Gforce occupying all that stage time? Abelungu stru."

Faith Nketsi blasted after saying her Malawian helpers robbed her: "That's what you get for hiring foreigners"

In more news about celebrities, Briefly News also reported that Faith Nketsi Njilo has detailed how her helpers from Malawi stole some valuable items from her mother's house and fled.

The reality television star posted that she had allowed the workers to stay at another property that she purchased next to her mother's house.

According to ZAlebs, the Have Faith star said she felt gutted because they treated the helpers like family but still chose to steal from them. She wrote:

"We fed them, clothed them, and my mom even babysat their baby and still paid them a salary. 2day they broke into my mom's house and robed her, and went back to Malawi."

