Reality television star Faith Nketsi has taken to her social media pages to narrate how her helpers from Malawi stole her valuables and returned to their country

The new mom said she was heartbroken because she treated the Malawian gardener and his wife like family

The Have Faith star's post sparked a heated debate about hiring foreign nationals while leaving South African citizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Faith Nketsi Njilo has detailed how her helpers from Malawi stole some valuable items from her mother's house and fled.

Peeps shared mixed reactions after Faith Nketsi revealed that her Malawian helpers robbed her. Image: @faith.nketsi.

Source: Instagram

The reality television star posted that she had allowed the workers to stay at another property that she purchased next to her mother's house.

According to ZAlebs, the Have Faith star said she felt gutted because they treated the helpers like family but still chose to steal from them. She wrote:

"We fed them, clothed them, and my mom even babysat their baby and still paid them a salary. 2day they broke into my mom's house and robed her, and went back to Malawi."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African Twitter users quickly jumped into the comments section to share mixed reactions. Many said the new mom got what she deserved after hiring foreign nationals.

@Shonny_SA said:

"What a beautiful story now, you will join us in calling for illegal immigrants to be deported."

@Uncertified404 commented:

"I don't think you should be crying to South Africans about it though. Find Malawian twitter and cry there."

@mfana0122 added:

"When we say put South Africans first you guys think we are crazy because you're staying in estates.. They should continue stealing from you guys until you understand that these things are a serious problem in our country."

@LeoBombayage commented:

"I had a local who broke into my car the Evening he helped me move. Should I have hired Malawians?"

King Monada seemingly shows off swimming pool under construction at his mansion, fans react: "You inspire us"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that King Monada will not rest until his mansion is full of all the luxury things he dreamed of having.

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker has been praised for building a beautiful mansion in Limpopo, while some top artists are still renting apartments.

Taking to his Twitter page, the hitmaker, who has shown his fans each stage of the construction of his mansion from the foundation, seemingly hinted that he is preparing for summer by constructing a swimming pool.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News