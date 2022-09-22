King Monada is doing everything to bring Sandton to Limpopo with his impressive mansion and fleet of cars

The star has been hailed by social media users for building a beautiful home for his family

He recently showed off what seems like a swimming pool under construction, and peeps were inspired

King Monada will not rest until his mansion is full of all the luxury things he dreamed of having.

King Monada shared a video of his mansion's swimming pool under construction. Image: @kingmonadamusic.

Source: Instagram

The Ska Bhora Moreki hitmaker has been praised for building a beautiful mansion in Limpopo, while some top artists are still renting apartments.

Taking to his Twitter page, the hitmaker, who has shown his fans each stage of the construction of his mansion from the foundation, seemingly hinted that he is preparing for summer by constructing a swimming pool.

King Monada shared a short clip of the mansion showing some construction workers in what looks like the early stages of a swimming pool and wrote:

"Home."

Inspired fans rushed to the comments section to tell the Malwedhe hitmaker that they look up to him. Others even said King Monada is proof that black people can also own lovely homes.

@anton_Dmasseur said:

"You have a beautiful home bro."

@thabangkadi noted:

"Dr Malinga can learn a thing here sell that 3 million house and go build a mansion ko hummy town."

@Donald19343451 commented:

"May God bless you more, that is the investment for you family."

@OsbornCharlie32 also said:

"Your Home is very Beautiful bro."

