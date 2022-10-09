A Mzansi tweep posted a strange video online saying a beautiful home had been destroyed by a tornado

The man hints that neighbours with supernatural powers are responsible for the destruction of the house

Social media users point out problems with the structure of the house and say that nature was the cause

A tornado destroys a beautiful house in a rural area. Image: @ZiphoratorS/Twitter

One Mzansi person is reeling after witnessing how a tornado demolished a beautiful house. The tweep posted the video on Twitter and reckons jealous people were responsible for summoning the tornado.

Mzansi people online refused to believe that it was the mysterious work of witchcraft and explained to the guy that the house was poorly built. Some are convinced that it is two different houses shown in the video.

The house was painted bright green and built in a rural area. Netizens scrutinised the video, and most agreed that the engineer responsible for this structure should never be allowed to work again.

Watch the video below.

Read some of the comments from Twitter below:

@PhiriGen asked:

"Devastating indeed. Which engineer signed this structure off? Who is the engineer? He should be in big trouble because he doesn't deserve to continue practising."

@ornertte stated:

"Sometimes we must stop the blame game, from the pictures above I can tell you that the house was shoddy work."

@kgakgamatsoP added:

"They even changed the roofing from tiles to sheets. Sies bloody witches."

@nkulikankuli wrote:

"Jealous you say! I wonder who's jealous in other parts of the world since here natural occurrences are called jealous people."

@113Ziba shared:

"People of Mzansi, we should learn to do things the right way, with no shortcuts! Shortcuts are dangerous and in most instances, they end in tears!"

@iDyani9404 added:

"Jealous people created Tornado? How? Y’all give jealous people too much credit. It’s just a natural disaster that destroyed a poorly built house, that’s all."

@2022_SAupRising tweeted:

"Askies, but no it's mother nature, it can be merciless sometimes."

