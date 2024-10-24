A naughty girlie hilariously pulled the infamous FBI prank on her mother while she was sleeping

A daughter pulled a funny prank on her mother. Images: @pampiri5

A naughty daughter hilariously pulled an FBI prank on her mother, leaving the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @pampiri5 the girl at home. The time is around 9 pm and everyone has already gone to bed. Her naughty mind thought of pulling an FBI prank.

To pull the joke, one has to play the sound on a loudspeaker of police or FBI knocking on the door before kicking it down and shouting. The hun used a TV. She put on a sound, went to her mom's room, and pretended she was scared. The mother went into a panic and jumped out of her bed to a hiding spot, lol.

Daughter pranks mom at nights

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the mom's reaction

The video gained over 270k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Nthabeleng Mirriam Tsotetsi laughed:

"😁😂😅😅😅Noooo mahn."

@BlessedFaith wrote:

"😂😂😂She didn’t even want to let go of the blanket."

@💦💅DINEO SEOLA💅💦 commented:

"She's coming back for you Mbali."

@Kat_lego laughed:

"You have no right to make me laugh so late 😭😭😭."

@Paula Gwen🖤 was entertained:

"Why do we trouble our parents like this🧎‍♀️😭😂😂😂aaaah I laughed😂."

@Baliecious❤️ was curious:

"Jho I want to know after she found out that it was a prank she did what 😂."

@Darling The Pandemic said:

"I will feel bad until 2050😂😂the way I love my mom😂😂😂."

Naughty lady pulls a prank on an elderly lady

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi lady who pulled a grant termination prank on her neighbour.

A video of a young lady named Lisa trying the social grant prank on her neighbour Sis Thobeka left her believing she was about to lose her monthly income. The video was shared on TikTok by the lady under her handle @mabakhanye, receiving almost 300K views, 27K likes, and nearly 1K comments.

