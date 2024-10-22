A lady received advice from amused social media users to instead get items to wear when buying online rather than home goods

The hun showed off her 'what I ordered vs what I got' of an item she needed in the house

Social media users found the post amusing and took to the comment section to joke around with the lady

A lady shared a video of a collapsed portable wardrobe she bought online. Image: @god_sfavoriteidiot

Source: TikTok

A young hun tried buying a home item from a Chinese online retailer and regretted her decision.

The lady shared the video on her TikTok account under the user handle @god_sfavoriteidiot and reached almost a million views, 22K likes and nearly 1K comments.

The great fall of the portable closet

The video shows the lady falling in bed as the portable wardrobe collapses on her. She tries to get up, holding it and moves to show it on the floor, collapsed with clothes inside.

Mzansi peeps share their amusement and advice

Social media users found the video so funny that they rushed to share their amusement on the feed. Some could relate as they had at some point bought the wardrobe at Shein, and others advised her on which to buy.

User @Samantha Ntoxy shared:

"😂😂😂😂😂I used to have that wardrobe the rest is history 🤣🤣🤣It's for camping not for heavy stuff at home

User @LonieA advised:

"Just buy clothes from Shein and leave the rest 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @Thapi.makoko commented:

"I’m currently going through that, nkare nka romela picture 😂😭😂🤣😭."

User @Tlotlowalebo said:

"Story of my life, let me laugh at you freely so cz I was going through the same yesterday 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

User @guguanakamamzo commented:

"Price says it all😂😂😂."

User @mahlatsedipela added:

"Maybe you didn't connect it properly. I had one from Jozi for two years; I even put my suitcases on top of it."

SA babe shares her Shein Nike sneakers disappointment purchase

In an article published by Briefly News, a woman left Mzansi in stitches after posting a pair of Nike sneakers she had bought from Shein with a small swoosh logo.

The hun showed what she ordered, which was different from what she got.

