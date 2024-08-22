“Focus on the E”: Mzansi Doubtful After Woman Buys Legit Nike Dunks From Shein
- A young woman on TikTok shared that she bought herself a pair of Nike Dunks from the online retailer Shein
- When she removed the sneakers from the box, the TikTok user shared her excitement and compared them to a pair she bought at Sportscene
- While some people on the internet did not see anything wrong with her purchase, others thought the shoes were dupes
The online marketplace Shein is sometimes viewed as a fast-fashion discount store that can sell name-brand dupes. This might explain why some people hesitated to believe that a woman who bought Nike sneakers from the store received the real deal.
Woman buys Nike sneakers from Shein
A TikTokker named Lwandy shared on her account (@lwandy.lihle_zikalala) a video of herself unboxing the R1 765 Nike Dunk sneakers she bought from the online store. Once she saw the shoes, Lwandy immediately busted a move, showing her excitement.
The sneaker owner showed the shoes to app users and compared them to the pair she bought from Sportscene.
Watch the video below:
Did Nike collaborate with Shein?
In the video's comment section, many were under the impression that the two giant companies had entered a partnership.
According to Daily Dot, ModernRetail states that branded items reach Shein through its Marketplace platform, allowing third-party sellers to sell products on the online store.
Despite the items being legit, the information hub adds that there is no evidence of the two brands collaborating.
Mzansi remains divided on woman's Nike purchase
While some saw no problem with Lwandy buying her Nike Dunks on Shein, others shared their scepticism.
@mfowakakhumalo told the online community:
"Relax, they are legit. My friends also buy them from Shein."
Not believing its authenticity, @monwa_chris laughingly said:
"That's Mike, not Nike."
@precious_gold_m, who had a good look at the video when Lwandy compared the shoes, said:
"Focus on the E on NIKE. Do you see it? That embroidery is a giveaway."
@phuti_maswii, who thought the sneakers were the real deal, said to the TikTokker:
"Your heart is probably pumping because you had doubts about them."
@macingwane1991 laughed and said:
"Hayi, no. Look at the stitching."
@jeneffer_m said to Lwandy:
"Just wear them, my sister. Forget the rest."
