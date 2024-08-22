A lady went viral on TikTok for claiming that individuals invite spirits into their lives through a simple purchase of things

In the video, she voiced her opinions, and it grabbed the attention of netizens, gathering many views online

Mzansi reacted to the hun's clip as many chimed in the comments section, expressing their thoughts

One young woman was not impressed with her latest purchase, and she took to TikTok to express her concerns.

A South African lady shared how people invite spirits into their homes in a TikTok video. Image: @reabetswemoloto.5

Source: TikTok

Woman claims people invite evil spirits into their lives through stuff they buy

Social media user @reabetswemoloto.5 revealed to her viewers that she bought a T-shirt, and once she arrived home, she was surprised at what she saw that was written on the back.

The hun expressed the following in her clip:

"I am realising something we don't check what we buy, which is so sad."

@reabetswemoloto.5 also added that she was sad that people "invite spirits" into their lives unknowingly by purchasing things. She then went on to showcase the T-shirt embroidered with a little devil creature and an angle saying:

"Half, Half."

She said she would not give those clothes to anyone as that was not the "gospel" she was preaching.

Watch the video below:

South Africans chim in on the woman's video

Mzansi netizens agreed with the stunner, as many called out various companies for leading people astray, while others impressed their thoughts on the matter.

Sinenhlanhla Mchunu shared:

"Discernment is important in everything, guys, even clothes."

South African choreographer Bontle Modiselle simply said:

"When a revelation hits, it hits."

Karabo_kay added:

"God bless your spirit of your discernment, mama."

Ntswaki Mohale commented:

"Haibo half half njani."

Thabiledlamini expressed:

"Guys, please understand that we live in a very spiritual world, and people don’t understand."

SA woman shows off coat purchased from Fix, ends up surprisingly unimpressed

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in South Africa thought she was getting herself a cute coat until she saw the words written on it.

One woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lubzar expressed frustration with her latest purchase from The Fix. The stunner took to social media to show it off. In the video, she unveiled the coat, which was grey and black with written words on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News