Mzansi Woman Gives an Engineer a Chance, Ends Up Drinking Booze and Reading the Bible
A babe in Mzansi took a risk on love by dating an engineer, and the relationship ended in tears.
The stunner shared a video on TikTok, and it went viral.
The young who goes by the TikTok handle @lettersfrom_murendeni, opened up about her love life, and people were left in shock and amused all at the same time.
@lettersfrom_murendeni said she gave an engineer a chance, and he showed her flames. Things took a hit, so she began drinking wine and reading the Bible. The clip became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, likes and comments.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments
The woman's video amused South Africans as they flocked to the comments section poking fun at the young hun, saying:
Lora Designs said:
"He engineered your heart."
Roxy expressed:
"From lawyer to engineer, my sister, you love testing God."
Nompumelelo_Botlhale shared:
"Babe, I just saw your video this is literally what happened to me exactly."
Jackieramadu commented:
"These men really bring us close to God, you have to beg God for strength to breathe."
Mimi Dangi kina🇨🇩🇨🇩 wrote:
"Now he has shocked your heart."
SA woman gives venda guy a chance, stress lands her in hospital
Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi was shown flames by her partner, and she took to social media to narrate her story.
The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @mukondelelianemone, had quite the experience with her man that left her in a horrifying state. The hun revealed to her viewers that she decided to date a Venda man; however, things took a shocking turn, which landed her in the hospital.
