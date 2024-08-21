A young lady went viral on social media after showcasing how her bae did her dirty

The TikTok footage captured the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the hun's clip as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

A babe in Mzansi took a risk on love by dating an engineer, and the relationship ended in tears.

A lady shared how she started drinking alcohol and reading the Bible after dating an engineer. Image: @lettersfrom_murendeni

The stunner shared a video on TikTok, and it went viral.

Woman gives an engineer a chance and ends up drinking booze and reading the Bible

The young who goes by the TikTok handle @lettersfrom_murendeni, opened up about her love life, and people were left in shock and amused all at the same time.

@lettersfrom_murendeni said she gave an engineer a chance, and he showed her flames. Things took a hit, so she began drinking wine and reading the Bible. The clip became a hit on TikTok, generating loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The woman's video amused South Africans as they flocked to the comments section poking fun at the young hun, saying:

Lora Designs said:

"He engineered your heart."

Roxy expressed:

"From lawyer to engineer, my sister, you love testing God."

Nompumelelo_Botlhale shared:

"Babe, I just saw your video this is literally what happened to me exactly."

Jackieramadu commented:

"These men really bring us close to God, you have to beg God for strength to breathe."

Mimi Dangi kina🇨🇩🇨🇩 wrote:

"Now he has shocked your heart."

SA woman gives venda guy a chance, stress lands her in hospital

A woman in Mzansi was shown flames by her partner, and she took to social media to narrate her story.

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @mukondelelianemone, had quite the experience with her man that left her in a horrifying state. The hun revealed to her viewers that she decided to date a Venda man; however, things took a shocking turn, which landed her in the hospital.

