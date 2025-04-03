United States rapper Ja Rule partnered with an NGO and constructed a school building in Ghana

In a video shared on X, Ja Rule was on cloud nine as he officiated the opening of the classroom unit

The initiative by Ja Rule sparked a major debate on social media, with some questioning his intentions

American hip-hop legend Ja Rule might not be making hits anymore, but he is changing lives differently. The rapper, born Jeffery Atkins, followed in the footsteps of comedian Michael Blackson and opened a school that he built for children in Ghana.

Ja Rule builds school in Ghana

A video of the Always On Time rapper officiating the opening of the school was shared by entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews on X. The post was captioned:

“U.S. rapper Ja Rule built a school for children in Ghana.”

In the video, an ecstatic Ja Rule disclosed that the school was built in one year.

“We did it baby, we did it! I’m so happy to be here with ya’ll. Last year I was here and we was breaking ground and we are back a year later and the school is now finished ready to be opened for the kids to enjoy. I couldn’t be more happy about this,” he said.

Ja Rule also expressed his gratitude to everyone who made the project a reality.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ja Rule's school

Netizens filled the comments with mixed reactions. While others applauded Ja Rule for the project, others suggested that the gesture wasn’t noble.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NalaThokozane argued:

“They must do these things in American slums. We are tired of these fools perpetuating a one-sided narrative about Africa.”

@D_RejectedStone applauded:

“He did well 🥂”

@Mzilankatha55 responded:

“I wonder what these Americans think of Africa, they never get tired of embarrassing us. They all act like they care, yet they just push their agenda. Our leaders are just stupid.”

@LamarrAsap23 said:

“Bro, check Michael Blackson's school. You'll notice the difference. This is not a modern school building.”

@crazythatoo observed:

“After learning the motivations behind this, I no longer find it noble. Some are just pretending to give charitably to receive tax benefits🤦🏽‍♀️”

Ja Rule pledges to build gym

According to a report by Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ja Rule, accompanied by his wife Aisha, officiated the opening of a six-unit classroom block for the Nuaso Anglican Primary School. The school is located in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The United States rapper partnered with Pencils of Promise, an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which focuses in education. The block was furnished with dual desks and learning materials as well as an ancillary eight-unit water closet toilet facility.

GNA reports that Ja Rule pledged to build a gym facility and an auditorium.

Anele Mdoda and father build school

In other news, Briefly News reported that renowned media personality Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, built a school.

The Mdoda family opened the school on Mandela Day 2023 in Pat's hometown, KuTsolo village. Patilizwe Mdoda built a Childhood Development Centre where he grew up.

