South Africans went all out in support of Bergview College’s 7-year-old sexual assault victim as they protested

Many people raised awareness both online and offline, while some organised marches to urge the justice system to take action

All nine provinces ensured that the young victim’s story was heard, also taking to social media to amplify the message

The Bergview College case continues to gain recognition from foreign nationals on social media.

SA was moved by Capetonians who filled up the CBD.

Source: TikTok

South Africans are determined to get justice for the young girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted at school.

Capetonians fill the CBD

On 1 April, people from Cape Town planned a march to protest against the South African justice system. Like the other eight provinces, Capetonians stood up for the Western Cape and joined the fight to seek justice for the assaulted student from Matatiele, Eastern Cape.

During this dire period, some South Africans were reminded of the disturbing case of Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was sexually assaulted and murdered at a post office in Claremont. Mzansi fought tooth and nail for the UCT student’s justice as they held marches and serious campaigns to spread the word.

Cape Town residents filled the CBD, even after struggling to find a meeting point, until the Cape Peninsula University of Technology offered their parking lot. Young and old, women and men, united with the same goal: to fight until justice was served.

SA moved by Capetonians’ fight

Social media users were impressed by the mass marches and shared their thoughts about the protests:

Cape Town residence held a mass protest against the country's justice system.

Source: TikTok

@_ingss explained:

“I saw this on someone's live and decided to leave work to join because it could've been anyone, let alone my nieces, who are in crèche and primary. It doesn't have to happen to you for you to stand up.”

@_usanele_ manifested:

“In years to come, her story will be documented in history textbooks.”

@HooEweBee commented:

“Some of us are old enough to remember the Uyinene protests. I hope we achieve lasting action this time around.”

@LushLuxe wrote in the comments section:

“The Principal's name is Jaco Pieterse, and AfriForum is representing him. He is refusing to provide a DNA sample #JusticeForCweCwe.”

@Ndeshipewaa assured Mzansi was putting in a good fight:

“One day she’s going to grow up and see this, and it’s all going to help her heal.”

@YT: _MissThato sighed after her findings:

“And no white people in sight.”

@nicolekayleenjosephs decided that women need to fill bigger seats:

“We need a female president who will fight for us women.”

Toddler sends message to assault victim

A three-year-old girl shared a heartfelt message with the Bergview College student who was sexually assaulted. The toddler assured her that all would be well and that her perpetrator would be arrested soon.

The victim was also serenaded, and many South Africans were moved by the kind gesture. The toddler’s mother spoke to Briefly News about her feelings towards the case.

