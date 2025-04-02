A sweet toddler moved people’s hearts when she sent a lovely message to the Bergview College sexual assault victim

The young one assured that the GBV victim would be fine soon and that her perpetrator would be arrested

Social media loved the innocent soul’s now-viral video and shared their thoughts in the comments section

One toddler made South Africans smile during a difficult time of digesting the news of a molested child.

One toddler made Mzansi smile after sending out a sweet message to a young GBV victim. Image: @sihlejojokazigqanabisa

Mzansi appreciated the little girl’s message to the sexual assault victim as she poured her heart out.

Toddler sends message to GBV victim

South Africans have been protesting for the Bergview College student’s justice since the news broke last week. Many people marched, and all nine provinces organised awareness campaigns both in the streets and online.

One sweet toddler, Liyolatha, shared a lovely message to the sexual assault victim in a viral TikTok video:

“Hi, my name is Liyo. That man will be arrested by the police, okay? You will be okay. I’m going to be your friend.”

Known for her love of singing, the 3-year-old sang a song for the assaulted youngster, hoping to make her feel better.

Parent shared thoughts about case

Briefly News reached out to the toddler’s mother, Sihle Gqanabisa, who shared the now-viral video online. Gqanabisa explained why she had to join the fight to get justice for the Bergview College scholar:

“This is obviously a traumatic experience for a child to go through. She’s a girl, I have a girl child, and I can only imagine what the parents are going through. I have not been okay since the day I listened to the mother’s interview. It’s heartbreaking, I just hope this will not be one of those unsolved rape/murder cases in South Africa, and justice is served very soon.

“Like I said, I have been talking about the victim so much, so she asked who she was, and I tried to explain, but she obviously does not understand the whole thing. My daughter only knows that the victim got hurt by a certain man. I think she thinks she was beaten or something, but she is hurt. Liyo is the kind of child who does not want to see other people getting hurt. Now she keeps nagging me about seeing the victim.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi warmed by toddler

The 3-year-old moved many South Africans who expressed themselves in a thread of comments:

A 3-year-old warmed SA with a sweet message. Image: @sihlejojokazigqanabisa

@Beauty Space wrote:

“Kids are so innocent, man. Look at her smiling, she doesn't even understand what's going on, then someone decides to destroy this young beautiful soul, the world is so cruel.”

@Lufuno commented:

“Let’s protect our kids. Your child is my child.”

@Raising Baby Mihla-Emihle said:

“I was hurting until the little girl sang.”

@Eddie wakaNkosi was emotional:

“Who’s chopping onions?”

@Rebone Mellisa Maphumulo shared:

“What an emotional video, baby.”

@Mamello❤️ prayed:

“Protect them, oh Lord. I hope this reaches the victim and makes her smile and know she has such a cute friend.”

