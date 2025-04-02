Global site navigation

SA Shares Opposing Views About Botswana Woman Sharing Her Relationship With American Husband Online
Family and Relationships

SA Shares Opposing Views About Botswana Woman Sharing Her Relationship With American Husband Online

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A woman from Botswana shared her lovely relationship with her American man on social media 
  • The lady has a huge following on the internet and mostly posts content about her marriage and family 
  • Africans had a lot to say about the woman’s online presence and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments 

A woman from Botswana gained fame online after sharing her lovely relationship with her American husband.

African woman shares relationship with US man
A woman from Botswana shared her relationship with her American husband. Image: @Neo KirchBaby
Source: Facebook

Her disability also amazed curious people who wanted to know how she handles her day-to-day life with her family.

Woman shares relationship online 

An African lady from Botswana, Neo Kirchway, was excited for her husband, Garrett, to taste beef liver. The lady filmed her man’s first time eating the meat on African soil after only consuming processed liver.

Garrett was impressed with the flavours and said:

“I do eat liver with my wife for nutritional value, but I don’t like it. We’ll see how this is. The liver I eat is store-bought.”

After forking out a piece of liver, the chap complimented the chef:

“It’s a lot better than the store-bought liver; it’s not something I would crave, but I do eat it on a regular basis, and I am thankful that I am able to eat because it makes you strong and it’s very good for you.”

Neo posted the video on Facebook with the caption:

“My American husband tries Botswana food for the first time.”

Social media users had a problem with the lady calling her man:

“My American husband.”

See the Facebook post below:

People share thoughts about couple

Social media users shared their opposing views on one couple’s relationship after watching their viral video:

Lady shares relationship with American husband
A woman from Botswana was bashed for her content creation niche. Image: @Neo KirchBaby
Source: Facebook

@Thelma Nana commented:

“Do we still have people who are still asking this kind of question? I can tell you are not part of the family.”

@Melvin Munembo Muyoba asked:

“Where's your African husband?”

@Botsang Dianah Kube explained  in the comments:

“We are Africans in our African continent and are very proud of being African. There’s nothing wrong with her saying her American husband. This also enables new followers to understand why her American husband isn't accustomed to our African ways, food, etc, but he is able to embrace them. If you don't like what you read, unfollow my African Motswana queen, believe me, we as Africans, and Batswana will not feel the void”

@Thabile Sithole was unimpressed by the woman's wording:

“Why don't you say my husband instead of my American husband?”

