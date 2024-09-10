A gent on TikTok captured a beautiful moment of an old couple taking pictures of each other while out and about

The man took snaps of his beautiful and also posed for a photo in his snazzy outfit while his wife controlled the camera

Social media users found the moment cute and wished the same kind of love upon themselves

An older couple was out and about when a gent captured a cute moment of them creating content in public. The pair dressed to kill as they took pictures of each other.

Mzansi was excited by an older couple loving each other out loud. Image: @itskomba

Social media users loved the lovely pair and manifested a soft love for themselves.

SA geeked about old couple creating cute content

Relationship content is highly favoured on the internet. Many lovers curate content to show their more desirable sides and secure views, likes, and popularity.

The dating pool among the youth has become exhausting as social media standards have put unnecessary pressure on lovers to fall in love organically. TikTok users were mesmerised after watching a cute video of an older Mzansi couple creating content in public.

The love birds were dressed to kill as they went out together and took pictures of each other in their snazzy outfits. They trended on social media after a gent posted a video of them on TikTok with the caption:

“Captured this beautiful moment today.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to old couple creating content in public

Social media users were enchanted by the cute couple’s lovely relationship and commented:

@Kadashia Nkosi🌚wished for the same kind of love:

"May this type of love detect me."

@snozizwe cracked a smart joke:

"I'm just thinking of how blurry they could be. Love shines everywhere."

@Nathi Nono manifested:

"My husband and I in 2060."

@friarjay01 shard:

"The kind of love that is rare to find in our time."

@FaithK K. wished:

"Aww, may we marry right people and love them to old age."

