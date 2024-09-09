A group of women could not contain their joy for a newly married couple and ululated for them after tying the knot at the Home Affairs office

The ladies stood in front of the newlyweds and expressed their joy as the couple reciprocated with a dance

Social media users adored the couple but were dusted by the one lady who could not ululate to save her life

Strangers celebrated newlyweds after tying the knot at the Home Affairs office. A small crowd greeted the pair after saying their I Dos.

The group of women expressed their excitement by ululating for the couple.

SA floored by lady ululating for newlyweds at Home Affairs

Weddings are one of the most exciting events where couples prove their love to their significant others by promising to be together forever through practised vows and exchanging rings. It doesn’t matter where the pair exchange their vows as long as the other walks away with their lover’s surname.

In Pretoria, newlyweds were greeted by a small crowd of women who could not contain their joy. The couple had just tied the knot when they stepped out to meet a group of women celebrating and ululating for them.

The pair reciprocated the gesture by dancing to the rhythm of the women’s ululating, but one lady was out of sync with the rest of the group and floored Mzansi.

She struggled with ululating and added her easy twist as she could not resist celebrating the young couple. A gent recorded the sweet but funny moment and posted it on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to women ululating for newlyweds at Home Affairs

Social media users were floored by one woman’s bad ululating skills and created a thread of 423 comments:

@AsiFit could not deal with the funny video:

"Why is the person saying the ululation instead of ululating!?"

@Ofentse Leshawn shared:

"Me contributing to a group project last minute."

@Ñunuza000 assumed:

"I'm sure they don't know them."

@mpaphi.msb could not believe his ears:

"I thought that was a remix kanti it’s ululating?"

