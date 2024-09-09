Global site navigation

“Just Close Your Legs, Babe”: Mzansi Gent Warns Women Not to Fall Pregnant and Realise Their Power
Women Empowerment

“Just Close Your Legs, Babe”: Mzansi Gent Warns Women Not to Fall Pregnant and Realise Their Power

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A Mzansi podcaster warned South African women not to fall pregnant for any man and finally explore their feminine power 
  • Troy Malange recorded a clip explaining how vindictive and ruthless men can get to ruin a woman’s life 
  • South African women agreed with him and joined the chat via his comments section to tell their stories 

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

A South African podcaster, Troy Malange, warned women about falling pregnant and advised them to start realising their power and value.

Gent empowers ladies
A podcaster advised women to realise their power and to not fall pregnant for just any man. Image: @troy.malange
Source: TikTok

Malange went on to explain that some men use sex as a tool to diminish a woman’s reputation permanently.

Mzansi gent warns women not to fall pregnant and to realise their power 

It is no secret that there are double standards between women and men. The two genders are separated from each other by stereotypes and gender roles that still exist today.

Read also

SA woman gets dumped after asking for hair money, Mzansi cracks jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Mzansi gent and podcaster, Troy Malange,  studied the unfortunate rate of single moms and warned women to stop falling pregnant for men who happen to show even the slightest interest. He explained that men use sex as a tool to diminish their reputation permanently and said:

“Just close your legs, babe.”

He posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“Don’t be a baby mama.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent telling women to realise their power 

South African women appreciated the gent’s powerful words and created a thread of over 3K comments:

@Cindy Vilakazi shared that:

"Turning 33 no, kids, I told my self I'll never be a single mom, if there are no good, responsible, stable and family oriented men who will put a ring no kids, I'm fine with dying alone then."

Read also

52-year-old unmarried lady advises younger generation, SA shares thoughts: "impilo is unpredictable"

@CholoWame shared her reasons of staying single:

"He wants a baby but refuses to share his Showmax logins. I'm not a silly girl."

@Zingelwayo shared her story:

"After discovering he has two baby mamas he got angry and accused me of aborting because why have I not fallen pregnant."

SA question how woman was left by 3 baby daddies

Briefly News also reported that a woman rocked Mzansi when she told her tale of becoming a single mother and made SA dizzy for a minute. Kopano gave birth to three babies in three consecutive years, fathered by three different men.

Social media users were dizzy from trying to make sense of her reality and her deadbeat baby daddies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: