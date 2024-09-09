A Mzansi podcaster warned South African women not to fall pregnant for any man and finally explore their feminine power

Troy Malange recorded a clip explaining how vindictive and ruthless men can get to ruin a woman’s life

South African women agreed with him and joined the chat via his comments section to tell their stories

A South African podcaster, Troy Malange, warned women about falling pregnant and advised them to start realising their power and value.

A podcaster advised women to realise their power and to not fall pregnant for just any man. Image: @troy.malange

Malange went on to explain that some men use sex as a tool to diminish a woman’s reputation permanently.

Mzansi gent warns women not to fall pregnant and to realise their power

It is no secret that there are double standards between women and men. The two genders are separated from each other by stereotypes and gender roles that still exist today.

A Mzansi gent and podcaster, Troy Malange, studied the unfortunate rate of single moms and warned women to stop falling pregnant for men who happen to show even the slightest interest. He explained that men use sex as a tool to diminish their reputation permanently and said:

“Just close your legs, babe.”

He posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“Don’t be a baby mama.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent telling women to realise their power

South African women appreciated the gent’s powerful words and created a thread of over 3K comments:

@Cindy Vilakazi shared that:

"Turning 33 no, kids, I told my self I'll never be a single mom, if there are no good, responsible, stable and family oriented men who will put a ring no kids, I'm fine with dying alone then."

@CholoWame shared her reasons of staying single:

"He wants a baby but refuses to share his Showmax logins. I'm not a silly girl."

@Zingelwayo shared her story:

"After discovering he has two baby mamas he got angry and accused me of aborting because why have I not fallen pregnant."

SA question how woman was left by 3 baby daddies

Briefly News also reported that a woman rocked Mzansi when she told her tale of becoming a single mother and made SA dizzy for a minute. Kopano gave birth to three babies in three consecutive years, fathered by three different men.

Social media users were dizzy from trying to make sense of her reality and her deadbeat baby daddies.

