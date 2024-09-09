A young man shared with TikTok users that his mother allegedly kicked him, his girlfriend and their young child out of the house

As a way to provide shelter for themselves, the little family bought themselves a tent to sleep in

Social media users felt for the man and his loved ones and wondered why the baby also had to suffer

A man alleged his mother kicked him and his family out of her house. Images: @melanin_sav

With the sad reality of families not always getting along, it can be heartbreaking when conflict creates a deep divide that leaves lasting scars. One young man shared a painful experience with his mother, alleging that she kicked him and his little family out of her home.

From a house to a tent

Using the handle @melanin_sav on TikTok, a man uploaded a saddening video of himself, his girlfriend and his small daughter in a tent, eating their food.

Sharing information in a separate video, the TikTok user claimed his mother asked him to do an impossible task, which led to a verbal and physical argument. After the cops were called, the man and his family had to leave their home and buy a tent as they had no other place to go to.

The young gentleman wrote in his post:

"Just another night in a tent because my mom kicked us out out of nowhere."

Watch the video below:

Mother's alleged actions upset internet users

Thousands of social media users headed to the viral video's comment section to express their thoughts on the situation. Many felt it was wrong that the man's little child was involved in the disagreement that led to them camping outside.

@chelseaaa.xv sadly asked:

"What did the baby do?"

@trufflebuttaz45 shared with people online:

"I can’t imagine putting my child and my grandbaby out."

@.sirius_star_ wrote in the comment section:

"That’s messed up. I hope you guys are okay."

@jolie_490 shared a similar story, saying:

"My mom kicked us out last year, and now she’s abandoning us all for her new man. They don’t make mothers like they used to. I am so sorry for you guys. Sending love."

@autiegonviral shared their hopes for the little family:

"I hope everything gets better for you guys, and you find a stable place to live."

@mikiawoodley6 said to the young man:

"Omg, the baby. I’m praying that God keeps his hands over you guys."

Woman kicked out home shows new beginnings

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that she and her siblings were kicked out of their home after their father died.

After stating that her mother promised to build a home for them, the local woman shared a video of the family's new, big house under construction.

