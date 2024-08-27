A Mzansi babe recently realised that relationships are complicated and happiness is shortlived after her man called cops on her

The hun shared a video taken while she was going through the most, leaving many people in awe

Social media users begged the lady for a story, while some felt sorry for her

A guy called the cops on his girlfriend and recorded the incident for her to see. Image: @amour_dazela

Source: TikTok

Men will leave you high and dry! A gorgeous hun learnt that love could turn ugly after her man called the cops on her.

The lady who goes by the user name @amour_dazela joined a challenge that seeks to show a happier time in a relationship followed by a sad one.

Cop offers the lady water.

In the video, the lady shows off a happier moment, smiling. The footage soon moves to her sitting on what looks like the side of the road with police blue lights showing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It then moved to show her receiving water from an officer outside a police station.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi probes for more details

The video left many users in stitches while some begged the hun to share more details on the incident.

User @phoki_18 started following the lady, detailing:

"Not me following you, just in case kubene storytime."

User @mod_the_food_gent1 commented:

"Every time I see these videos, I question if ngijole kahle na… people really be breaking hearts, I must re-evaluate my mjolo skills I must reach such heights 😭😂."

User @nduhmzelemu added:

"That policeman seems so kind and calm🙏"

User @levinia_3 joked:

"You know it’s bad when the police give you water 😂"

User @misspine95 was eager to know the whole story, commenting:

"Someone, please mention me if she posts story time 😭😭😭."

User @sinenhlanhla_mbambo was keen to know:

"My only question is who remembers to take these videos in such stressful situations?😭😭😭"

In an article published by Briefly News, a woman was left devastated after learning the man she shares three kids with is her brother.

The woman discovered that she and her man had the same mother after the mother was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Social media users were left in disbelief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News