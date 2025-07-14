Springboks hardman Jasper Wiese received a red card during the Springboks’ 45-0 win over Italy and is set to appear before a Disciplinary Committee

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expressed disappointment but praised the team’s adaptability, especially Andre Esterhuizen’s role in managing the impact

Erasmus defended Wiese, emphasising his commitment and promising full support ahead of the disciplinary outcome

Jasper Wiese’s red card during the Springboks’ 45-0 win over Italy in Gqeberha has been referred to a Disciplinary Committee for a full hearing and Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his disappointment over the incident. Wiese received the red card in the 20th minute for an alleged head-butt.

In the second half, another Boks player found himself on the wrong side of the law when prop Wilco Louw was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous head-on-head clash. This left the Springboks playing with 13 men for three minutes after Italy’s Danilo Fischetti was also sin-binned in the 47th minute.

How did Erasmus manage the situation?

In a match where fellow teammate and legend Wille Le Roux played his 100th Test match, Makazole Mapimpi etched his name in history by scoring his 33rd try in 47 test match appearances, making him the third highest-ranked Springbok to accomplish the feat.

However, the game was also marred by Wiese’s disappointing incident. Erasmus said that the situation had been salvaged by the training of Andre Esterhuizen as a forward.

"I think it saved us in a big way because we weren't taking a back off to put a forward on. On our ball, we could put him on the flank and their ball, he could go to the centre. So it worked out well for us... He knows our maul and how the lineout works. When we planned that in the beginning, I didn't think it would hold us when there is a card, but it worked out nicely."

What did Erasmus say about the red card incident?

Even though this did not affect the Boks' performance and result, it is something that could prove problematic in the future, especially when they face highly ranked sides.

Erasmus came out in support of Wiese, stating that he is not a malicious player by nature but will wait and see what the outcome of his disciplinary hearing will be.

“Jasper must handle that now with our support as best as he can. He’s just so committed and passionate about the team, and then something like that happens. I know it would’ve been lovely for him to play alongside his brother [Cobus Wiese], and unfortunately, that didn’t happen."

“It’s sad. He’s not a guy who goes out to do things like that. I don’t want to say anything here that can make things better or worse because I’m not 100 per cen sure how they [the disciplinary committee] will judge it or how they will take it forward. But we will give him all our support and all the legal help that we possibly can.”

