Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng Reflect on Rising Chemistry at Orlando Pirates
Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis have both commented on their newly found combination as they both impressed in Orlnaod Pirates' 1-1 draw against Pafos FC in Spain.
The Premier Soccer League giants started their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-0 defeat against Bolton Wanderers, but scored their first goal on the tour and avoided defeat for the first time in their second match.
Mofokeng scored Pirates' only goal of the game after they were a goal down against the Cyprus giants.
Appollis & Mofokeng open up about their newfound combo
In an interview with SuperSport TV, the two Pirates stars explained how they executed the goal against Pafos FC.
“Eish! Composure,” Mofokeng told SuperSport TV after the match.
“I was thinking about passing, but I saw the defender reading it, so I took a touch in front of him. If he touched me, it would’ve been a penalty, so I just went for it.
“It was a perfect pass. He made it easy for me to control and keep it on the ground. I think the first touch made all the difference.”
Appollis, who impressed in the Pirates' attack and played the full 90 minutes, explained the thinking behind his assist.
“I saw Rele making his run, and I noticed the space between the centre-back and the left-back,”** he said.
“A lofted ball wouldn’t work, so I had to thread it through that gap. And Rele’s touch was perfect, he took it in front of the defender, and if there was contact, it was a penalty.”
Source: Briefly News
