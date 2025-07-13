Former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson has explained why he wouldn't has signed Sipho Mbule for the Glamour Boys this season.

“Sipho Mbule just needs to make sure he stays out of trouble with the club, considering his past,” Johnson told KickOff.

“He should focus on having a strong pre-season, avoid distractions on social media, and concentrate fully on his game. He’s a talented player.”

“When I was at Chiefs, there were concerns about his behavior, so I wouldn’t have signed him at that time,” the 66-year-old coach added.

“But now that he’s changed his mindset and Orlando Pirates have given him a chance, I sincerely wish him all the best.”

