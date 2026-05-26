The secretary-general of the African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, stated that the ruling party acknowledges the grievances raised by the group March and March regarding undocumented foreign nationals. Speaking at a press conference on 26 May 2026 after the organization's National Executive Committee session, he noted that unregulated migration threatens domestic safety.

Fikile Mbalula said the ANC is in agreement with March and March. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

During the press conference at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, Mbalula highlighted porous borders and mentioned the implementation of dedicated border control authorities to improve monitoring. Mbalula touched on the difficulties of unlawful migration, stating that the situation leads to human smuggling, narcotics, and syndicates.

Fikile Mbalula outlines state immigration plans

Mbalula, who recently said former Minister Sisisi Tolashe was referred to the Integrity Committee, explained that the ruling party prefers to analyze the systemic national crisis instead of focusing on a specific advocacy group. He noted that March and March scheduled a nationwide strike for June 30 unless the state resolves their demands, which involve tougher visa processes and limiting state resources for undocumented individuals.

The chief administrator stated that the state has initiated actions to curb unlawful immigration. He noted that this involves deploying 10,000 workplace compliance officials, a program introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his opening of parliament address.

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Mbalula cautioned enterprises against hiring illegal workers over local citizens, stating that authorities will penalize firms breaking employment statutes. He further expressed apprehension regarding the control of informal retail operations in residential areas, stating that multiple outlets trade in illicit merchandise.

March and March calls for amendment to laws

SImilarly, Briefly News reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma doubled down on the organisation's stance. She said the laws must be changed to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News