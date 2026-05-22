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Julius Malema Slams Anti-Immigration Marches as 'Clownish' and Government-Sponsored Distractions
Politics

Julius Malema Slams Anti-Immigration Marches as 'Clownish' and Government-Sponsored Distractions

by  Tebogo Mokwena
2 min read

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema labeled the anti-immigration marches across South Africa, including downtown Johannesburg, as "clownish" and "stupid."

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EFF president Julius Malema dismissed anti-illegal immigration marches
Julius Malema berated those behind anti-illegal immigration marches. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Speaking during an interview with Sky News Africa correspondent Yousra Elbagir on 21 May 2026, Malema, who was roasted for sharing an old looting video, firmly rejected the idea that xenophobia exists in the country, describing the participants instead as a group of charlatans, extortionists, and corrupt individuals trying to extort foreign nationals.

According to Sky News Malema alleged that these marches are sponsored and fully backed by the government to distract South Africans from major issues. He questioned how an ordinary person could publicly manhandle another individual in front of the police, calling it a crime in itself. Malema challenged the narrative that foreign nationals are driving crime, pointing out that the majority of prisoners in South African jails are South African men, not individuals from Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, or the DRC. He argued that foreign nationals are simply an easy target.

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When asked what a healed South Africa would look like, Malema stated that overcoming the country's trauma will take a generation and that therapy alone is not enough. He called for those who colonized South Africa and sponsored apartheid to pay reparations to the victims, stating this would be a necessary gesture to help reduce the trauma. Malema emphasized that for the next generation, the EFF tries by all means to ensure that children can remain children, go to school, receive proper uniforms, and be fed through child grants when they arrive home.

Ngizwe Mchunu takes a dig at Malema

In another related article, Briefly News reported that Ngizwe Mchunu, who doesn't shy from controversy, stood his ground when he appeared in court for allegations made against Malema. He told the court he had evidence to back his claims up.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Julius MalemaJohannesburgEconomic Freedom Fighters - EFF
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