African National Congress Changes Rules for LGE 2026 Mayoral Candidates
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The African National Congress (ANC) announced the opening of public nominations for its centralised selection of mayoral candidates for the 2026 local government elections. The process applies to the country's eight metropolitan municipalities and twenty-two secondary cities and towns.
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According to a media statement issued by ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on 20 May 2026, the invitation allows any South African, including non-card-carrying members, to nominate individuals or self-nominate. The party stated that the question of membership would be addressed later, in line with Rule 4.16 of the ANC Constitution.
ANC opens mayoral public nominations
The public nomination stream is one of six selection channels. Other structures participating in the nominations include Provincial and Regional Executive Committees, alliance partners including the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), as well as the four ANC leagues. Officials of the movement will shortlist, interview, and select final candidates from this field under Candidate Selection Rules.
The ANC stated that this process aligns with the Freedom Charter's principle that "the people shall govern." The initiative forms part of the movement's renewal programme and its 2026 declaration as "The Year of Decisive Action to Fix Local Government and Transform the Economy."
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Interested participants can access the nomination portal via the party's official website. The final cut-off date for this intake is midnight on Friday, 22 May 2026. Nominees are required to sign procedural undertakings and a Pledge to Serve Better at the appropriate stage of the process.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za