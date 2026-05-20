JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The African National Congress (ANC) announced the opening of public nominations for its centralised selection of mayoral candidates for the 2026 local government elections. The process applies to the country's eight metropolitan municipalities and twenty-two secondary cities and towns.

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The ANC has invited all and sundry to contest the LGE under its flag. Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

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According to a media statement issued by ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu on 20 May 2026, the invitation allows any South African, including non-card-carrying members, to nominate individuals or self-nominate. The party stated that the question of membership would be addressed later, in line with Rule 4.16 of the ANC Constitution.

ANC opens mayoral public nominations

The public nomination stream is one of six selection channels. Other structures participating in the nominations include Provincial and Regional Executive Committees, alliance partners including the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA), as well as the four ANC leagues. Officials of the movement will shortlist, interview, and select final candidates from this field under Candidate Selection Rules.

The ANC stated that this process aligns with the Freedom Charter's principle that "the people shall govern." The initiative forms part of the movement's renewal programme and its 2026 declaration as "The Year of Decisive Action to Fix Local Government and Transform the Economy."

Interested participants can access the nomination portal via the party's official website. The final cut-off date for this intake is midnight on Friday, 22 May 2026. Nominees are required to sign procedural undertakings and a Pledge to Serve Better at the appropriate stage of the process.

Source: Briefly News