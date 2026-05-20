Cmax Divava is using his upbringing to build a music career that is rooted in storytelling and small-town beginnings

He is using his current growing platform to do more than just entertain

His journey is a rising one as he works on new music and expands his presence in the South African and regional music scene

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Cmax Divava is turning his Free State roots into a rising music journey

Source: Original

Cmax Divava, who was born Tshepo Isaac Moseme, is bringing his story to the South African and Lesotho music scene. Through his artistry as a musician, he's confronting societal issues and building beyond where he comes from.

For the 24-year-old Sotho rapper, music is not just about making hits. He is currently using his platform for something deeper with his 'Mmolai' open verse challenge, which addresses Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The song was a call for the public to speak about real issues, but he was pleasantly surprised by the other people it attracted.

"A lot of artists joined in to speak out against this.”

Cmax Divava says he is focused on building a legacy rather than just chasing success.

Source: Original

Dewetsdorp is shaping his legacy

The artist, who is currently signed under the Lesotho label, Metso’aka Nersan Records by Sannere, hails from Dewetsdorp, a Free State town found in the Motheo and Xhariep region of grasslands and koppies.

Growing up in that town, Cmax says he had to learn to be creative, to use what he had, and to work hard for everything. That upbringing shaped his mindset as much as the environment shaped his Basotho cultural sound.

“The culture around me played a big role. The sounds, language, and lifestyle gave me authenticity in my music.”

His stage name honours that personal identity and is a reflection of where he comes from. 'Cmax' is derived from his surname Moseme, while 'Divava' is a nod to Dewetsdorp. For him, his alias is a constant reminder of who he is and where he's from, and that keeps him grounded.

As a Sotho artist, representing the Free State is about more than personal success. Believing that artists from smaller provinces are often overlooked in the music industry, he hopes his journey can inspire others.

“I’m not only focused on making hits, but on building a legacy and creating opportunities through music and events. I want people to know that talent can come from anywhere.”

He's collaborating with other artists, and pushing an authentic Sotho sound to wider audiences.

Source: Original

The beauty and reality of his Sotho sound

This year has seen him collaborate with Lesotho artists Sannere and Phoka Ea Boroa on their 2026 hit, Ditlo Baja, which he says came together organically in the studio. The result was a track that quickly gained likes online, especially on TikTok, as it gained popularity even before its official release.

“We knew it had potential, but the reaction honestly exceeded expectations.”

While people tend to see performances and social media highlights, Cmax says the reality of a music career is far more demanding. The daily pressure of building this career has really tried him at times, and he admits that staying mentally focused is key.

“A lot happens behind the scenes. Sometimes it gets difficult when you’re investing in yourself and not seeing immediate results. But my passion kept me going.”

Cmax is currently preparing new music, including “Monate Oa Maseru,” featuring Wave Rhyder and Sannere, produced by Troy M.

"What started as a dream is slowly becoming something beautiful."

Breaking down affordable Lesotho travel costs

Briefly News recently reported on a TikTok post that sparked interest after a Johannesburg-based traveller broke down the total cost of a trip to Lesotho, highlighting how affordable and accessible the destination can be for South Africans. The video detailed expenses such as transport, accommodation, and activities, showing how a short getaway to the “Kingdom in the Sky” can be done on a relatively modest budget.

Social media users praised the breakdown, with many saying it made planning future trips easier and more realistic. The post adds to a growing trend of South Africans sharing detailed travel budgets online, especially for nearby destinations like Lesotho, which continues to gain popularity among young travellers looking for affordable adventures.

Source: Briefly News