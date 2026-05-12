A South African woman revealed exactly how much she spent on a 3-day, 2 night Lesotho getaway with her friend

The pair explored mountain trails on horseback and shared tips on how travelling with friends can cut costs significantly

Mzansi social media users debated whether the trip was affordable, while others asked for travel advice and booking details

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Kgopotjo broke down the cost of each activity. Image: @kgopotjolebepe

Source: TikTok

A South African traveller has shared a detailed, breakdown of what it cost her to visit Lesotho for 3 days and 2 nights, offering a practical look at budget travel for locals crossing the border. The TikTok video was posted on 09 May 2026 by Kgopotjo Lebepe.

Kgopotjo said she and her friend managed to keep costs lower by splitting most of the expenses. The two travelled from Johannesburg by minibus, paying R370 each for the trip to Lesotho and another R370 to come back. She also reminded travellers that South Africans do not need a visa to enter Lesotho, but they do need a valid passport.

Once they crossed the border, the pair hired a private driver to take them to Madiba Lodge, with the transport costing R2,400 in total for the return trip. They stayed at the lodge for R2,421 and enjoyed activities like archery and horse riding during their stay, which she loved:

"We did horse riding which was 450 per person. This was a beautiful activity, highly recommended."

Food came to around R1,500 per person, and she estimated that people should budget roughly R6,500 for a similar trip. Her biggest travel tip was: travel with a friend so you can split the costs and save money.

She went horseback riding, done archery, and explored the beautiful landscape. Image: @kgopotjolebepe

Source: TikTok

Exploring Lesotho on horseback

During their stay at Maliba Lodge, the friends also took part in one of the lodge’s most popular activities, horse riding through the mountain trails of Tsehlanyane National Park. The guided Basotho pony experience gives visitors the chance to explore Lesotho’s scenic landscapes up close, with routes passing rocky paths, streams, waterfalls and breathtaking mountain views. The activity is designed for both beginners and experienced riders, making it a favourite among tourists looking to experience the country’s natural beauty and local culture in a more adventurous way.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers questioned the trip

Social media users shared their thoughts and inquired further in the comments. This is what Mzansi said on @kgopotjolebepe page:

Kat_Sedumedi wrote:

"It was too expensive, I can make it half of that amount"

zama_makhoba said:

"Did my passport 2022 in hopes of experiencing Lesotho winter, still haven’t gone 😔 or even used the passport"

lebo exclaimed:

"Being trying to book on Maliba lodge but on booking.com says 22 000 which website did you book with"

Mphathi wrote:

"I feel like u could have been able to explore more had u hired your own car for the same amount upon arrival at the border. I just love Mabida lodge. Did u guys go hiking while there? did u manage to see some wildlife while there?"

tit-abile asked:

"Hi gurla please tell me more about the mini bus from JHB, what is the bus service name and where did you get tickets for it?"

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A TikTok video showing learners confidently delivering a moot court presentation went viral, with South Africans praising the pupils’ public speaking skills and courtroom-style performance.

A Lesotho-born designer went viral after showcasing a modern-traditional Sesotho outfit that blended Seshoeshoe fabric with haute couture, leaving South Africans amazed by the creativity and cultural pride behind the look.

Source: Briefly News