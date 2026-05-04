Two travellers broke down the cost of their Lesotho trip and left it up to Mzansi to decide whether Lesotho is a budget-friendly ski escape or a hidden splurge

Many users say the breakdown finally gives real numbers for Afriski trips, helping first-timers plan without underestimating expenses or surprises

Some commenters are already mapping out their own trips, with August bookings and alternative routes like Bloemfontein being seriously considered to cut costs

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Jo and Justin are an adventure duo who took a trip to Lesotho recently. Image @joandjustinsjournal/Instagram, @Afriski Mountain resort/Facebook

Source: UGC

Planning a ski getaway often sounds expensive, but two travellers have shared a full breakdown of their group’s long weekend in Lesotho. Mzansi loves the holiday plug.

In a detailed TikTok post by @joandjustinjournal, she revealed that their 8-person trip to Afriski Mountain Resort cost roughly R12 339 per person in total, including flights, car hire, accommodation, food, and two days of skiing. The group flew from the Western Cape to Johannesburg (around R1 500–R2 500 per person), then hired two vehicles for about R2 548, plus fuel and tolls split across the group. Accommodation came to R3 608 for a mix of a stopover in Clarens and three nights in Lesotho, with the bulk of the stay at Afriski cabins.

Skiing and snowboard activities, including gear, passes, and lessons, cost about R2 600 per person, while food ranged between R500 and R2 000 depending on how much they cooked versus ate out.

Despite noting that Afriski can feel pricey for short beginner experiences, that said the atmosphere, music, and community vibe made it “worth it,” especially with locals and travellers all sharing the slopes.

"We had a blast partying and bum boarding with the Basotho over the weekend and many of them shared the same feeling."

Afriski has activities for every season. Image: @Afriski Mountain Resort

Source: Facebook

Why Lesotho is winning over travellers

According to a travel reflection on Brave Free Travel, there are several reasons visitors are falling in love with Lesotho. The country is praised for its dramatic mountain scenery, peaceful atmosphere, and unique “mountain kingdom” identity. It’s also considered one of Southern Africa’s most accessible winter destinations, offering snow activities without travelling overseas.

View Jo and Justins TikTok video below:

Social media reacts

The breakdown on @joandjustinsjournal page caused a wave of mixed reactions in the comments, with many users thanking the creator for being transparent about real travel costs, while others asked practical questions about cheaper routes, travel timing, and whether alternative entry points like Bloemfontein could reduce expenses.

Anja Wintour said:

"Thank you so much for sharing this! I know how weird it feels to put rates on the internet, but you’re helping us 👏 (And the local travel industry TBH)"

Juwairyyahh replied:

"I did it last year was about 6k - flights to JHB and car hire because we drove from JHB so that was about. But it was off peak and we came with most of our food."

User noted:

"So cool! Thank you for this! I’d love to go. Not sure if I missed the month you went?"

thandolwethuspace exclaimed:

"Saving this for August!💕 Thank you for sharing"

More Briefly News Stories on Lesotho

A viral TikTok video showed learners delivering a humorous moot court-style presentation that impressed social media users and sparked praise for their creativity and confidence in role-play legal simulation.

A viral TikTok shows a KZN woman pranking her friend from Lesotho using a face-distorting filter, leading the woman to panic and repeatedly ask what was wrong with her appearance before realising it was a joke and reacting in confusion and relief.

A viral Facebook video falsely claimed that South Africa and Lesotho have agreed to scrap passport requirements for border crossing, but authorities have confirmed that no such agreement exists.

Source: Briefly News