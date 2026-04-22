Department of Home Affairs has debunked claims of passport-free travel for Basotho nationals into South Africa

They issued an official statement confirming that no new agreement exists for ID card entry, and current passport requirements are maintained

Public urged to disregard misinformation as South Africa's immigration laws remain unchanged

No agreement has taken place between SA's Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Amos Schreiber, and Lesotho's Minister of Home Affairs, Lebone Lephema. Image: gov.za, @Kay405Kay/X and Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed reports claiming that Basotho nationals can now enter South Africa without a passport, labelling them false and misleading. This comes after widespread social media posts and media reports suggested that citizens of Lesotho would be allowed to cross into South Africa using only national ID cards.

In an official statement dated 22 April 2026, the Department of Home Affairs clarified that no agreement has been reached between the two countries to allow passport-free travel. The department stressed that allowing entry without a valid passport would violate South African law, specifically the Immigration Act, which requires all travellers to present a valid passport when entering or leaving the country.

Where the confusion began

The clarification follows recent talks between Home Affairs ministers, including Leon Schreiber and Lebone Lephema, where a new migration model was discussed. According to the department's statement, these discussions were part of a research process, and no decisions have been implemented. Even if changes like ID-based travel were to be considered, officials said it would require a full legislative process through Parliament, which has not begun.

Minister of International Relations & Co-Operation shared the statement on X. Image: @Chrispin_JPhiri

Source: Twitter

Public urged to ignore misinformation.

Home Affairs warned that the current system remains unchanged, meaning that passports are still required for all border crossings, no new travel rules have been approved, and that no amnesty or ID-only travel system is in place. The department also urged the public to stop spreading misinformation about the issue.

Social media reacts

The clarification was posted online by X user @Chrispin_JPhiri, Minister of International Relations and Co-Operation. He is among those highlighting the department’s response and calling out the spread of false information. Users also questioned the initial narrative around border changes.

View the X post below:

This is SA's response to the post:

@phillibecks said:

"Yesterday, EFF guys were all over, lying about this Yoh Yoh. It's very bad being an EFF member because you have to be ready to lie about everything."

Bonnymfene

@bonnymfene questioned:

"What were EFF people celebrating izolo claiming that their policies are being implemented without them being in government?"

@TumisangMatjeka replied:

"Ne resa maketse. (Translation: We were surprised.)

3 More Briefly News articles on border travels

A resurfaced video shows UK immigration officers detaining a Nigerian man suspected of using a fake South African passport, sparking renewed debate and strong reactions online.

A Nigerian man criticised both a fellow national accused of using a South African passport illegally and Home Affairs for allegedly failing to prevent such incidents, sparking online debate.

The Canadian passport ranks among the world’s strongest in 2026, giving citizens visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to about 180+ destinations and placing it firmly in the global top 10, reflecting expanded international travel freedom.

Source: Briefly News