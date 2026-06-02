The family of Nhlamulo Sambo, the 19-year-old Limpopo gent fatally stabbed in Mossel Bay on 31 May 2026, has released an official statement. The Sambo family says he was dragged from a friend’s home and stabbed multiple times during anti-immigrant unrest in KwaNonqaba.

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Pictures of the young man who was murdered in Mossel Bay. Images: Nonhlanhla Sambo

Source: Facebook

The family is demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into his death after making claims that he was murdered because he spoke Tsonga.

In the statement, the family described how Nhlamulo was found sleeping at a friend’s place when a mob arrived during a march. He was allegedly forcibly removed from the house and stabbed multiple times. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

A family demanding justice and dignity

The Sambo family is urging the public to stop spreading misinformation about the circumstances of his death. They want the investigation to run its course without interference. Those responsible must be held accountable through the justice system, according to the Sambos.

Patricia Sambo, his unemployed mother, still cannot afford to transport Nhlamulo’s body back to Limpopo. Western Cape police confirmed they are actively hunting the suspect, who fled after the stabbing.

Two murder dockets were opened following the incident. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting. The investigation into the full circumstances of Nhlamulo’s death is ongoing.

Briefly News previously reported on this story.

See the statement below:

The statement shared on Facebook by Nonhlanhla Sambo. Image: Nonhlanhla Sambo

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News