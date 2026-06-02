Sambo Family Releases Official Statement After Son Was Stabbed to Death in Mossel Bay
The family of Nhlamulo Sambo, the 19-year-old Limpopo gent fatally stabbed in Mossel Bay on 31 May 2026, has released an official statement. The Sambo family says he was dragged from a friend’s home and stabbed multiple times during anti-immigrant unrest in KwaNonqaba.
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The family is demanding a thorough and transparent investigation into his death after making claims that he was murdered because he spoke Tsonga.
In the statement, the family described how Nhlamulo was found sleeping at a friend’s place when a mob arrived during a march. He was allegedly forcibly removed from the house and stabbed multiple times. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
A family demanding justice and dignity
The Sambo family is urging the public to stop spreading misinformation about the circumstances of his death. They want the investigation to run its course without interference. Those responsible must be held accountable through the justice system, according to the Sambos.
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Patricia Sambo, his unemployed mother, still cannot afford to transport Nhlamulo’s body back to Limpopo. Western Cape police confirmed they are actively hunting the suspect, who fled after the stabbing.
Two murder dockets were opened following the incident. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting. The investigation into the full circumstances of Nhlamulo’s death is ongoing.
Briefly News previously reported on this story.
See the statement below:
More about anti-immigration riots
- KZN Premier Thami Ntuli met civil society leaders and law enforcement in Durban over ongoing protests linked to immigration tensions.
- The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed social media claims that soldiers will be deployed ahead of 30 June.
- Around 700 learners from schools in Kraaifontein marched in an anti-immigrant protest demanding that foreign nationals leave their schools and South Africa.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za