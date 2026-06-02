Elana Brooke's family has reacted after a fresh development in the court case involving Tristan Perez.

The former Cape Town cricketer returned to court on Tuesday as legal proceedings continued.

Brooke's loved ones remain determined to see justice served as the matter moves forward

The family of Elana Brooke will have to wait a little longer for justice to be served after the murder case involving former Cape Town cricketer Tristan Perez was postponed.

Tristan Perez appeared at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday 2 June. Image:@clubcricket

Source: Facebook

Perez is facing a murder charge after he allegedly staged Brooke's death to appear as a suicide. He was arrested in Heathfield, Cape Town, on 23 March 2026. He was granted bail of R5,000 on 9 April, much to the dismay of the victim's family.

The case resumed at the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 2 June, but Brooke's family was left even more upset after the matter was postponed until 7 August for further investigation.

Elana Brooke's family reacts to bail decision

David Brooke, Elana's former husband, said in April that the family was stunned when they learned that Perez had been granted bail of R5,000 without any conditions attached. He said they had not expected that outcome and described it as a shock.

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He added that the family viewed Elana's death as a case of gender-based violence and femicide, making the bail decision even more concerning. Despite their disappointment and distress, Brooke said they remained confident that the legal process would run its course and that justice would ultimately be served for Elana.

"Sitting in court this afternoon and hearing the fact that he got bail, at such a low bail, with no conditions, was a massive shock to our family. We were not expecting that," Brooke's ex-husband, David, said in April.

"This is not only a murder, it is a gender-based violence murder. This is femicide. That is even more worrying, that somebody like that is let out on bail and is free to walk until a trial has been set.

"We are very upset as a family. We will deal with it. But we do know he will get his day in court. And we know that justice will be served for our beautiful Elana."

The murder case of Tristan Perez has been postponed as it remains under investigation. Image:@tristanperez

Source: Instagram

Tristan Perez murder case remains under investigation

Investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Mfeka said:

"There were clear indications of a fight rather than a mere argument. Pills found on the steps were scattered suspiciously, raising concerns of possible foul play."

Magistrate B Khan said:

"While such offences are prevalent, this court cannot make the accused a scapegoat for femicide.

"This court is not here to determine your guilt or innocence. This court is here to determine whether you will come back to court to stand trial."

Perez played for Claremont Cricket Club and previously had his membership terminated in mid-February 2026 due to disciplinary matters described as being inconsistent with the club's values and ethos. In January, Perez made headlines after scoring a double century for the club's second XI.

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Source: Briefly News