A decorated Scottish rugby icon has found himself back in the headlines following fresh legal trouble linked to a court order involving his former partner

The situation adds another chapter to an already controversial period in Stuart Hogg’s life after his previous conviction shook his reputation on and off the field

With global attention on high-profile rugby figures, the latest development raises questions about accountability and conduct beyond the game

A former rugby captain has reportedly been arrested after allegedly breaching a non-harassment order enforced following a complaint by his ex-wife.

Stuart Hogg tackled by Lukhanyo Am during the 2nd test match between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has reportedly been re-arrested after a complaint alleged that he breached a non-harassment order involving his ex-wife. The former fullback, who was stripped of his MBE after admitting to domestic abuse, had previously been handed a community payback order after pleading guilty in 2024.

He was also accused of discussing personal co-parenting matters on a phone app, which was a direct breach of an order restricting communication with his ex-wife, Gillian, to matters concerning their children, according to BBC Sport. According to Police Scotland, the 33-year-old was arrested on 12 February 2026 in the Hawick area of the Scottish Borders.

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In a statement posted on social media, Hogg said no criminal charges had been brought against him in relation to recent media reports. He added that he had cooperated with the authorities and would continue to respect the legal process, stressing that the truth would emerge through proper legal channels rather than speculation.

Hogg also stated that he remained focused on his role as a father and a professional rugby player, with his priority being his children, his career, and moving forward.

Domestic abuse conviction and court findings

The Scottish rugby star, who earned 100 caps for his country, was convicted in 2024 on a domestic abuse charge and was later given a one-year community payback order. The Selkirk Sheriff Court heard that he regularly shouted and swore at his wife, tracked her movements, and sent her distressing messages over five years. A five-year non-harassment order was imposed, and he was fined £600 for breaching bail conditions by contacting his wife.

According to reports by The Sun, Hogg was stopped by police at Manchester Airport last month while returning from France, where he now plays for Montpellier. He was instructed to report to a police station in his hometown of Hawick, where he was interviewed and later released without charge.

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Despite the controversy, Hogg remains one of Scotland’s most celebrated rugby figures and one of the country’s all-time leading try scorers.

He was also selected for the British and Irish Lions on their 2021 tour to South Africa. He started at fullback in the Test matches against the Springboks. The Lions won the first Test 22–17 with Hogg playing the full match and featured again in the second Test, which South Africa won 27–9.

Stuart Hogg (L) of the Lions argues with Springbok full back Willie le Roux during the 2nd test match between South Africa Springboks and the British & Irish Lions. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rugby captains facing scrutiny globally

Rugby captains around the world have recently found themselves under scrutiny. Former Australia captain Rocky Elsom, a flanker capped 75 times for the Wallabies, was reported to be living quietly in Cooroy, Queensland, in February 2026 while attempting to overturn a French jail sentence and an international arrest warrant linked to his leadership of the now-defunct French club Narbonne.

Meanwhile, France captain Antoine Dupont has been linked to a salary cap controversy as the Six Nations champions prepare to face Italy. French sports daily L’Equipe reported questionable payments made to Dupont and Toulouse teammate Anthony Jelonch, suggesting the club may have used these arrangements to bypass salary cap regulations.

England captain Jamie George, who led the team during the 2024 season before deputising for Maro Itoje, recently signed a one-year contract extension with Saracens. He is expected to conclude his playing career with the Premiership club during the 2026–27 season as he transitions into business.

Rugby legend's death linked to heart condition

Briefly News previously reported that a coroner disclosed the cause of death of New Zealand rugby legend Connor Garden-Bachop, who passed away in June 2024.

The 25-year-old, who played for the Highlanders and New Zealand Maori, died suddenly while staying with family in Christchurch, leaving rugby fans in New Zealand and around the world shocked.

Source: Briefly News