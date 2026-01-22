Former England captain set to retire from international rugby after the 2027 Rugby World Cup

The veteran hooker, who recently extended his contract with his London-based Premiership club, plans to transition into business

The Springboks are scheduled to face England in July 2026 as part of the new Nations Championship

A former England rugby captain who earned 105 Test caps is set to call time on his decorated career following the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Jamie George of England looks on during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and New Zealand at Allianz Stadium. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Jamie George, who captained England during the 2024 season before deputising for Maro Itoje, recently signed a one-year contract extension with Saracens. He is expected to end his playing career with the Premiership club in the 2026–27 season as he transitions into business.

The 35-year-old has also been involved with the British and Irish Lions and was selected for three tours. He has made more than 300 appearances for Saracens and has spent the bulk of his professional career at the London club.

George said he had always tried to be open and honest and wanted to maintain that approach when announcing his retirement. He acknowledged that the announcement may seem early with another season still to play, but explained that he wanted to savour every moment of his final campaign. He added that he was more motivated than ever to finish his career at Saracens in a successful way.

George made his international debut in 2015 and went on to win multiple titles, including three Six Nations Championships and a Grand Slam in 2016. He was also part of the England squads that reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2019 and the semi-final in 2023. His final major tournament is expected to be the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, which he hopes will mark a fitting end to his Test career.

He earned a Test cap during the Lions' tour to New Zealand in 2017, starting all three matches as the series finished in a draw. He was also part of the 2021 tour to South Africa and was called up as an injury replacement for last summer's tour in Australia.

See the tweet below:

New Nations championship to debut

This year marks the launch of the new Nations Championship, a global tournament featuring the SANZAAR nations, Japan, Fiji and all Six Nations teams. The competition will be played in July and November and will conclude with a Finals Weekend at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium next November.

Jamie George of England (left) challenges Siya Kolisi of South Africa during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and South Africa. Image: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

South Africa will open their campaign against England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 4 July. The sides last met in 2024 when the Springboks claimed a 29–20 victory. One week later, the Springboks will face Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 July and will look to build on their 32–15 win last season. South Africa's final July fixture will be against Wales at Kings Park in Durban on 18 July, with memories of their emphatic 73–0 victory adding confidence.

Springboks to renew rivalry with All Blacks

August will deliver another chapter in rugby's most storied rivalry as the Springboks host the All Blacks in a four-match series. The first Test will be staged at Ellis Park on 22 August, followed by a clash in Cape Town on 29 August, a return to Johannesburg on 5 September and a fourth fixture on 12 September at a venue still to be confirmed. South Africa will be eager to replicate last season's dominant 43–10 win over New Zealand.

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News