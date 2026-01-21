Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad ahead of the second half of the season, as they added a South African midfielder to their squad

The Soweto giants signed the youngster from their Premier Soccer League rivals, and he's expected to feature for the first team and the DDC side

The Glamour Boys' latest signing has experience of playing outside the shores of South Africa, as he recently came back from a loan move to Major League Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of a South African midfielder as they begin the second half of the 2025-26 Premier Soccer League season.

The Glamour Boys kicked off the New Year with a narrow win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with the club already signing a new player before the match.

Bobby Motaung earlier confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs might not be signing a new player in the January transfer window despite letting go of some of their academy graduates.

Some of the youngsters who have left Naturena this January are Boba Sima, who was sent on loan abroad, with two other academy products also joining a lower division side in the South African league on loan for the rest of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs sign Manyana from PSL rivals

Kaizer Chiefs have secured the signing of South African youth international Xhosa Manyana on a loan deal that will run until the end of the current season.

The Soweto giants have taken a measured approach in the transfer market, with co-coach Cedric Kaze indicating that the club is satisfied with the 12 players already brought in ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, even though some are still awaiting their first appearance.

However, on Tuesday, Cape Town City confirmed that Manyana has joined the Betway Premiership giants on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old youth international had yet to make a senior appearance for City.

After recently celebrating his 20th birthday, he is expected to feature prominently for the Chiefs DDC side, while also positioning himself as a potential option for the senior team.

Manyana's football career so far

Manyana signed his first professional contract with City in October 2024 before securing a loan move to Cincinnati FC in the United States in January 2025, where he featured nine times for their reserve side.

At the international level, he has turned out for South Africa’s Under-17 and Under-20 teams.

Although he is still awaiting his senior debut for City, the 20-year-old spent two seasons as a consistent performer in the DSTV Diski Challenge.

